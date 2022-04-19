ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Not Extinct? First ‘Widely Accepted’ Sightings of Ivory-Billed Woodpecker Since 1944 Are In

By Jon D. B.
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
With sightings by National Aviary’s director of conservation, it appears the ivory-billed woodpecker – declared extinct in 2021 – is very much alive in Louisiana.

For hundreds of thousands of years, the distinct tinny, trumpet-like call of the ivory-billed woodpecker must’ve been a staple of Deep South forests. One of the largest woodpeckers in the world, the species was driven to extinction by extreme habitat loss and hunting throughout the 19th century into the 20th. The last ‘widely accepted’ scientific sighting of the ivory-bill came in 1944.

Occasional sightings across the American South would persist in the decades since. But no concrete evidence of the woodpecker’s survival has come in the 21st century, leading to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) declaring the birds extinct in 2021. But that may change with convincing new evidence.

Ivory-Billed Woodpecker (Campephilus principalis)

Ivory-billed woodpecker, Campephilus principalis, mounted specimen, It is probably extinct; last sighted in the 1980s, Louisiana, USA (Photo by: Auscape/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

According to exhaustive research by the National Aviary and Project Principalis – including a year-long expedition into deep ivory-billed woodpecker habitat – at least three of the birds are alive and well in the thick bayou forests of Louisiana.

While their research has yet to see peer review, the evidence is strong. A combination of trail camera photos, drone footage, and boots on the ground are all thoroughly present in the team’s paper (below). And the National Aviary’s Director of Conservation in Pittsburgh, Steven C. Latta, who co-authors the paper and led the LA expedition, saw this thought-extinct bird with his own eyes.

“It flew up at an angle and I watched it for about six to eight seconds, which was fairly long for an ivory-billed woodpecker,” Latta says, per The Guardian. “I was surprised. I was visibly shaking afterwards. You realize you’ve seen something special that very few people had the opportunity to see.”

‘It reinforced to me that, yes, this bird does exist and left me feeling a sense of responsibility to protect it for the future’

Latta and his team already held belief that this iconic southern woodpecker was still extant. But science is nothing without proof, and his expedition set out to find it.

And once they did, “It reinforced to me that, yes, this bird does exist and left me feeling a sense of responsibility to protect it for the future,” Latta adds.

His team’s paper, Multiple lines of evidence indicate survival of the Ivory-billed Woodpecker in Louisiana, is live courtesy of bioRxiv. Within, images of a far-off ivory-billed woodpecker are present for all to see. As for why it’s so hard to photograph these elusive birds, that comes down to their deeply diminished numbers. Another crucial factor, highlighted by Auburn University biologist Geoffrey Hill, is also at play.

“No one has held a camera and got a picture of one in years because it’s a scarce bird in tough swampy habitat. And they don’t want people close to them because they’ve been shot at for 150 years,” Hill says.

As large as they are, ivory-bills were hunted for food in the Southeast by settlers for generations. This would persist all the way into the 1950s. Their numbers were so scarce by the mid-20th century that the harvesting ceased. This, Hill believes, led to the species seeking refuge high into old-growth trees; becoming an inherited behavior through their own generations.

Hill’s own expedition to find the ivory-billed woodpecker led to his belief that the species still exists in Florida. Or, at least, it did in 2005 at the time of his survey. But Latta is beyond confident that he saw not one – but three – with his own eyes far more recently. Whether FWS will declare the species still extant, however, remains to be seen.

Comments / 3

Britini Callihan
2d ago

Thank you.. I've literally argued with so many people about this I almost thought that I was the crazy one. Just because it's unseen doesn't mean it doesn't exist.

Reply
3
Jerry Martin
3d ago

My wife and I have a video of one on our property we watched it for a few minutes on a dead tree we live in va

Reply
4
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

