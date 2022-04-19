Remote Employees Are Ditching the Home Office to Work From Campsites: Here’s How

Since the pandemic, workers all over the country have uprooted from their on-site offices in favor of their desks at home. But now, they’re taking the move one step further by working remotely from campsites.

Initially, the move out of the office was for the sake of public safety, but eventually, workers and employers began to realize that as long as you have access to a computer, there’s no need to stay on-site. For many, this meant they could get in their eight hours of productivity while wearing pajamas and sitting beside their pets. But for those that crave natural Vitamin D and the sound of the birds, even your home office can start to seem dreary. That’s why so many are moving their operations outdoors. Now, all you need for work is a pair of hiking boots, a hammock, and a working outlet.

In fact, The Dyrt, the No. 1 app for camping with the most active online camping community, found that the number of people that worked from campsites has tripled from 2018 to 2021. Additionally, the company’s 2022 Camping Report stated that 23.8 percent of workers decided to work remotely from their campsite. This means that these employees were regular visitors at their favorite parks during the workweek, demonstrating that these locations are no longer reserved for just weekends and vacation days.

“Our company, like many others, made the decision to go permanently remote,” Long said in an official release. “If you love camping and your company has embraced remote work, why stay home? A campground beats a home office any day of the week.”

According to Long, he and his wife, The Dyrt founder Sarah Smith, even ran the company from a camper van for half of 2021.

Remote Working From Campsites Means Employees Don’t Have to Compromise Between Career and Pastimes

For so many of us, it is difficult to strike the delicate balance between work and play. However, now that folks can work from the comfort of their tents or campers, there’s no longer a compromise for backcountry enthusiasts.

“I’ve been traveling on the road in my camper van for the last year and a half,” Michelle Micallef, SEO manager at The Dyrt said. “It began as a pipe dream; maybe one day I’d find a remote job and spend time seeing the country. The Covid-19 pandemic ended up expediting my vanlife into reality. With remote work becoming the norm, I realized that I could be creative and productive while safely nurturing my love for nature and the outdoors.”

In the end, these employees are funding the very lifestyle they’ve adapted.

“Being able to change my office view from mountains and deserts to lakes and beaches has been a dream come true for my work-life balance,” Micallef continued.