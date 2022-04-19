ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panel rejects bill to end death penalty in Louisiana

By Associated Press
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Legislation to abolish the death penalty in Louisiana was voted down 5-1 in a state Senate committee.

Sen. Katrina Jackson sponsored the bill, which was rejected Tuesday by the Senate Judiciary “C” Committee.

Jackson argued that the state shouldn't have the power to take a life.

And she said there is no way of knowing how many innocent people have been executed, noting what she called “an alarming rate” of criminal convictions being overturned.

Death penalty proponents said execution is appropriate for some heinous crimes.

