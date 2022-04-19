ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, OR

Albany Police Department goes viral with ‘drop it low’ TikTok trend

By Gabby Urenda
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AIyDF_0fE3dMR300

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re not following the Albany Police Department on TikTok , there are thousands who are beating you to it.

The Albany Police Department currently has 725.9K followers on the popular app along with 12 million likes. KOIN 6 News spoke with the department about their newfound fame, and a spokesperson said APD credits a teen for giving them the inspiration.

Wednesday could bring severe storms to Coast, Portland region

“I had a 16-year-old daughter then,” said Albany Police Department spokesperson Laura Hawkins, who created the TikTok account in February of 2020. “She’s 18 now. I was running ideas by her on how to connect with that generation.

The result?

Albany Police Officers “dropping it low” to a Beyonce song with 3.6 million views and an officer singing to a Celine Dion voiceover with 45.2 million views.

Hawkins explained the department doesn’t get any extra money for the attention but says it’s “an awesome way for the public and the community — and all over the world really — to see how police operate.”

She added, “We’re just regular humans and we like to have fun, and we’re not so scary.”

For those wanting the “secret” to going viral on TikTok, Hawkins doesn’t have a plan to share considering their first video two years ago took off without any effort.

She said the more seasoned officers prefer to not be in the videos. However, younger officers are more willing to give it a try.

Earthquake rumbles off Oregon coast

“We have officers that will go to a call and younger crowds will be like, ‘I saw you on TikTok… Let’s go on TikTok.’ It gives kids something to relate with us, so they don’t think we’re all old people that don’t even know what (it) is,” Hawkins said.

The account also features the department’s K-9s along with other staff. She hopes the videos can be a way for the public to connect with residents of all ages.

“We forget that the uniform can be scary looking and unapproachable. That’s not what we want,” she noted. “We are part of the community. We want people to come to us… We just wanted to remind people that we are here for the community.”

You can watch the videos here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 9

FREIGHT TRAIN
3d ago

The Albany police are horrible, instead of having decent officers that want to help they have officers that couldn’t get jobs anywhere else.

Reply(4)
2
Related
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Albany, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
City
Albany, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Father Says Homeless Man Saved Daughter And Her Friends During Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire. Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos. “I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.” Then, the phone died. “Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said. He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Celine Dion
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

DC woman jumps from high-rise apartment with legs tied, suspect arrested: police

A Washington D.C., woman whose legs were tied fell from a building Thursday night and a suspect was arrested after he allegedly came back to the scene, authorities said. Officers responded around 7 p.m. to reports about someone who fell several stories from an apartment building. They found a woman on the ground with her legs bound together with "some type of rope tied around her legs," a police spokesperson told reporters.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Public Safety
UpNorthLive.com

Half of a home falls onto Oregon highway, partially blocks traffic

SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Half of a mobile home slipped off of a trailer and into traffic on Interstate 5, partially blocking traffic south of Salem, Oregon on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., Oregon State Police said the oversized load fell into the right southbound lane. Troopers said...
POLITICS
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy