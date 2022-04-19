ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3-time All-Star reliever Holland cut by Rangers; Gray off IL

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ACZ1d_0fE3cwsU00
Texas Rangers' Jon Gray throws to Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

SEATTLE (AP) — Three-time All-Star reliever Greg Holland was designated for assignment Tuesday by the Texas Rangers after allowing three home runs in his five appearances this season.

The 36-year-old Holland, who made the opening day roster after going to spring training on a minor league contract, had a 7.71 ERA in his 4 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out five and walked one.

He began the season with 9 years, 163 days of major league service. A full service year is 172 days, giving Holland enough days to days to reach 10 years of service and fully vest in the MLB pension plan.

Texas made the move before its game in Seattle, clearing a roster spot for No. 1 starter Jon Gray to be activated from the injured list and start the series opener against the Mariners. Gray signed a $56 million, four-year deal with Texas last December after his first seven big league seasons with Colorado.

Gray started the season opener for the Rangers, facing the minimum nine batters through three innings at Toronto on April 8, then allowed three runs in his fourth and final inning before departing with a blister on his right middle finger. The right-hander got a no-decision and went on the 10-day injured list the following day. Tuesday was the first day he could be activated.

Holland had eight saves and a 4.85 ERA in 57 appearances last season for Kansas City, with 8.57 strikeouts per nine innings and a .229 opponent batting average. He spent the past two seasons with the Royals, his second stint with the organization.

His contract with the Rangers had a $2.1 million base salary while in the majors. He was an AL All-Star with the Royals in 2013 and 2014, and an NL All-Star in 2017 when pitching for Colorado.

___

