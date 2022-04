LITTLE ROCK (TB&P) — The Arkansas State University System has launched its official search for a new chancellor on its Jonesboro campus. ASU System President Chuck Welch announced the launch on Wednesday. A Chancellor Search Advisory Committee has also been appointed. The 23-member committee is comprised mostly of ASU faculty and administrators. Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver is a member of the committee as well.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO