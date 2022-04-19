ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Chance of rain/snow tonight, warm up starts Wednesday

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlan for more of the same Tuesday. While the precipitation will be more hit-and-miss compared to Monday, scattered snow mixing with rain continues. Daytime accumulations will be a struggle with temperatures climbing to the upper 30s for highs. However, at times, a light dusting on cold surfaces isn’t out of the...

Q2 News

Warm and dry then cool with rain and snow

High pressure will keep dry conditions in place Sunday through Monday afternoon before a cold front approaches from the west bringing rain late Monday night into Tuesday with a couple of inches of snow possible in the mountains. The foothills could get up to 1”. Don’t be surprised if you hear a rumble of thunder or two Monday evening especially west of Yellowstone County.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
WJBF.com

Winds Calm Tonight, Warming Trend Starts Tomorrow

As of 6:30PM Sunday- Today is started out very similar to yesterday with a beautiful sunrise and temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Also like yesterday, we are under a couple of weather alerts. There is a Red Flag Warning for our western counties and a Lake Wind Advisory which includes Augusta and Aiken. These are both in effect until 8PM today. Expect gusts from 20-25 mph and relative humidity between 15-20%. They are calming down however, and while you should still keep things inside that could blow away, stay off the water, drive carefully, and do not burn outside, we are a lot more better off than we were earlier, or even yesterday. Fires can still spread rapidly tonight due to gusty winds and low relative humidity. Also be aware that winds could blow trees down and cause power outages.
AUGUSTA, GA
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Rain to snow tonight

INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures will run well below average through the weekend. An area of low pressure will move in this evening, setting the stage for gusty winds, a wintry mix and much colder air for the weekend. Skies will be mostly cloudy today with temperatures only climbing into the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WMUR.com

Video: Warm-up follows overnight rain

After a damp and chilly Thursday, another batch of rain moves in later tonight but the sun makes a return for some on Friday. More changes follow for the weekend. A few light spotty showers and drizzle will be possible this evening with steadier and heavier rain moving in overnight, tapering off before daybreak on Friday. Some fog is likely in some areas tonight.
Weather
Mostly sunny and warmer Wednesday

Clear and frosty this morning in the upper-20s. Sunshine today and mid-50s. Increasing clouds and rain showers overnight. Low in the mid-40s. Early shower chance Thursday, partly sunny into the afternoon. High in the low- to mid-60s. Mostly cloudy Thursday night, low in the mid-40s. NICE FRIDAY WITH RAIN FRIDAY...
Rain, mainly Thursday morning

Rain showers this morning. Temperatures are in the mid-to-upper-40s. High today is in the lower-60s with mainly morning rain showers. Mainly cloudy for the afternoon with a shower chance. PATCHY FOG TONIGHT. Cloudy tonight and patchy fog into Friday. Low in the lower-40s. MAINLY DRY FOR EARTH DAY FRIDAY. Partly...
