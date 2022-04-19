ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

New WWE NXT Match And Segment For Tonight

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new match and a new segment have been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode. We noted last week how Grayson Waller officially split from Sanga in a post-show promo, blaming him for their loss in the five-team Gauntlet for the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles. WWE...

www.wrestlinginc.com

wrestlingrumors.net

LOOK: Former WWE Star Appears On The Price Is Right, Looks A Bit Different

It might be more noteworthy. There have been all kinds of wrestlers throughout WWE’s history, some of whom have made a bigger impact than others. Some wrestlers have been major stars and others have been smaller players, while most are in the middle, as WWE has tried to do something with them and never gotten very far. One of those cases made a TV appearance this week, albeit in a way that had nothing to do with wrestling.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Roman Reigns Is Having a Terrible Day After Bloodline SmackDown Loss

After last week's match between Randy Orton and Jimmy Uso, it was time for Riddle to take on the other half of The Usos, and that's what we got during tonight's WWE SmackDown. Tonight it was Riddle and Jey's turn to face off, and Riddle was aggressive from the beginning. Jey took a second to regroup and then came back with a shoulder tackle and then punched Riddle in the face to knock him down against the ropes. More punches followed and then Jey went for Riddle in the corner but he caught Jey with a kick. Riddle hit a Gutwrench Suplex next and then delivered a punch to the head. Jey knocked Riddle down shortly after and then stomped on Riddle to gain some momentum.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top AEW Star Officially Turns Heel On Dynamite

AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara officially turned heel on tonight’s Dynamite. Accompanied to the ring by Tay Conti, Guevara addressed fans that turned their backs on him, before stating that they’re mad at him because of his hot girlfriend. Conti and Guevara then debuted their new catchphrase, “be mad!”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H Names Top WWE Star “The Tonight Show” Passed On Three Years Ago

WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque recently spoke with The Athletic’s Chris Vannini and revealed that The Tonight Show called for guests a few years back, but were not interested in Braun Strowman or Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns when they were suggested.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Nxt Tag Team Titles#Nxt 2 0
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Note On If WWE Has Plans To End The Brand Split

WWE reportedly has no plans to end the brand split. As we’ve noted, WWE recently announced that the first-ever Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions would be crowned at WrestleMania Backlash as RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro will take on SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. The two teams have...
WWE
Fightful

Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top WWE Star Returning On RAW, WWE To Celebrate Randy Orton

WWE has announced more big happenings for Monday’s RAW from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. Becky Lynch will be on Monday’s RAW for her first appearance since dropping the RAW Women’s Title to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. There’s no word yet on what WWE has...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Star Out Of Action With Another Injury

Top Flight’s Darius Martin is reportedly injured again. Martin suffered a torn ACL back in February 2021, which kept him out of action until the Casino Tag Team Royale on the March 2, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. He and his brother, Dante Martin, had worked just 7 matches for AEW, plus one match for Republic of Lucha and one match for Warrior Wrestling, but now he is back on the shelf.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Dustin Rhodes Thanks CM Punk And Fans Following AEW Dynamite Match

Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter today to thank CM Punk for their match on last night’s AEW Dynamite from Pittsburgh. Dynamite saw Punk defeat Rhodes in singles action as the opener. Rhodes thanked fans for their continued support, and then thanked Punk and said it was his honor to lock up.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Superstar Returns To TV And Turns Heel

WWE has apparently turned Xia Li heel. This week’s SmackDown on FOX featured a brief backstage promo from Li, who declared that she is only looking out for herself moving forward. “My name is Xia Li,” she said. “I was The Protector, but I see no one worthy of...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top WWE Star Reacts To Andrade El Idolo Vs. Darby Allin Match On AEW Dynamite

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair was evidently impressed by the Andrade El Idolo vs. Darby Allin Coffin Match that closed out Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Live tweeting during the match, Flair praised her fiancé’s performance, as seen below. Fans on social media also gave props to both...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Video: Rhea Ripley Trains With AEW Star In The Gym

RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley shared a video via Instagram Stories Thursday which shows her training in the gym with AEW star Buddy Matthews. The two Australian wrestlers are said to be good friends, and Matthews regular appears on Ripley’s Twitch streams. Earlier this week on RAW, Ripley finally turned...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Mick Foley Names The Most Painful Injury Of His Hardcore Career

During the latest video on Dr. Beau Hightower’s YouTube channel Mick Foley appeared to receive some intense spinal adjustments, and share stories of his career. The Hardcore Legend is well known for taking some huge bumps throughout his career, which led to him suffering many serious injuries. He recalled the five most painful that he dealt with, starting with him losing his ear.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight: Roman Reigns Back On TV, Double Taping, More

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York with more build for WrestleMania Backlash. WWE is set to tape the WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of SmackDown tonight, which will be the May 6 show. They are taping that episode ahead of time because they will be in London next Friday, April 29. Tonight’s taping in Albany has a special start time of 6:30pm ET, and you can e-mail us if you’d like to help with live spoilers.
ALBANY, NY
wrestlinginc.com

Spoiler: Title Change At Today’s WWE NXT UK Tapings

Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith are your new WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions. WWE taped more episodes of NXT UK TV today from BT Sport Studios in London, England, and a Triple Threat was held for the titles. The match saw Carter and Smith defeat Die Familie and the former champions, Moustache Mountain.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Randy Orton Dancing Video Surfaces From WWE SmackDown Tapings

Randy Orton was captured dancing to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair’s theme music after last night’s SmackDown went off the air. The video was shot when Orton and Riddle, who were lumberjacks in the Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn main event bout, were preparing to leave to the back. Bianca Belair danced down to the ring for the dark main event, as seen below. Just then, Orton danced along to her music.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

NJPW President Talks AEW’s Allure To Disillusioned American Fans

Alongside AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan, New Japan Pro Wrestling President and CEO Takami Ohbari sat down with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to talk about AEW/New Japan Forbidden Door, a special Supershow taking place on June 26 from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Ohbari explained New Japan’s...
CHICAGO, IL
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Files For Two New Trademarks

WWE filed for two new trademarks on April 18. The trademarks that were filed with the USPTO were “NXT Spring Breakin” and the NXT UK ring name “Tiger Turan.”. TIGER TURAN trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
NFL
wrestlinginc.com

WINC Podcast (4/22): WWE SmackDown Review, AEW Rampage Review, Bret Hart

Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty), Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein), and Isa (@NYCDemonD1va) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:. We’re helping make homeownership easy by partnering with Conrad Thompson and 1st Family Mortgage! If you’re ready for your next home, hurry over to SaveWithWINC.com now! Stop throwing your money away on rent! You can own a home with as little as NO MONEY DOWN! Get into your next house with SaveWithWINC.com.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Results – Lumberjack Main Event, Backlash Contract Signing, RK-Bro, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the MVP Arena in Albany, NY. – Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. They hype the Winners Take All match at WrestleMania Backlash, and tonight’s match with Riddle and Jey Uso, plus the Lumberjack Match main event between Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre.
WWE

