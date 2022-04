There’s a lot to unpack in this title. Let’s get started. George Strait has been tapped for the grand opening of the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on April 29. The King of Country will officially dedicate the new 15,000-seat venue with a concert dubbed “Strait from Moody Center.” And George is bringing along a couple of Texas-sized compadres: Willie Nelson, who will be celebrating his 89th birthday, and Randy Rogers.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO