South Jersey and Philadelphia natives ready to take over Phillies

By Tom Housenick, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago
Philadelphia native and South Jersey resident Jeff Singer spent one day earlier this month with the Phillies before clearing waivers and returning to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

Mike Adams’ first two weeks this winter at the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville, N.J. that he co-owns were no different than previous years.

He worked with his pitching pupils in preparation for their spring training or upcoming college season, until he realized he neglected the most important pitcher in the building.

“I was like, ‘Wow, I forgot to do my own throwing today,’” Adams recalled. “That kind of sucked a little bit. After a while, I had to go in there a little earlier than everybody else.

“It’s definitely a lot of fun as a player.”

Adams was signed last season out of a men’s rec league and started at high-A Jersey Shore. The 27-year-old found his way to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on June 26 and never left. He pitched to a 3.65 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 30 games.

Adams found his way into the Phillies bullpen during a March 22 spring training game against the Tigers, looked around realized there were several other South Jersey pitchers in red pinstripes.

“We talk all the time,” fellow South Jersey resident and current IronPig Jeff Singer said. “We were joking [during that] one spring training game how South Jersey was taking over.”

Adams started the regular season with Zach Warren (Vineland), Brian Marconi (Philadelphia), Josh Ockimey (Philadelphia) and Billy Sullivan (New Castle, Del.) at Double-A Reading.

Singer, the 2021 IronPigs pitcher of the year, is back in Triple-A with Joe Gatto (Hammonton) after a whirlwind 24-hour stint with the Phillies. He flew from Boston to Philadelphia on April 12, arriving at Citizens Bank Park two hours before the club’s game against the Mets.

It was the left-hander’s first major league promotion.

“It was a quick turnaround,” Singer said. “It didn’t give me too much time to think, get in my head too much. I just was looking at the task ahead and if they called my name, I would have been ready.

“It was a great experience. My family and I were excited that I got that opportunity. I hope there are more opportunities to come. I took advantage of that, really embraced everything that was going on. It’s a day I’ll never forget.”

Singer’s next 72 hours were not as enjoyable. He spent time with his family and friends in South Jersey after the Phillies designated him for assignment.

The 28-year-old worked out at his offseason facility, Scanzano Sports Center, before clearing waivers and returning earlier this week to Triple-A.

He was signed out of independent ball in 2016 and moved through the system before reaching Triple-A for the first time in 2018.

The 6-foot, 200-pounder said he has continually evolved to keep his name in the hat for the hometown team.

“I’ve had a lot of learning experiences throughout my career,” Singer said, “whether it was me coming in the second inning or coming in for the 12th inning. I’ve learned that I’m the type of pitcher who has to be ready every day mentally and physically.

“It doesn’t matter if I pitched the day before. It doesn’t matter if I went two, three innings. I’ve got to be prepared. I’m becoming more of a pitcher, too, knowing which pitches to throw in what count. Having a better understanding of the hitter I’m facing and knowing when to just stick with my strengths.”

Adams was exclusively fastball-changeup last year. He added a two-seam slider this season, though it remains a work in progress. He has allowed eight earned runs on nine hits and five walks in five innings for Double-A Reading entering Tuesday’s home game against Harrisburg.

Warren has seven strikeouts and not allowed a walk or a run in four relief outings for the Fightins. Marconi has a win and a save in three scoreless outings. Sullivan has two quiet innings out of manager Shawn Williams’ bullpen. Ockimey, a first baseman, is batting .250 in eight games.

Gatto has a 6.75 ERA in five games with the IronPigs.

“It’s crazy,” Adams said of the Philly/South Jersey contingent, “because the Phillies never talked to guys from the area. They always drafted from the West Coast. Now there are 12 guys I played against in high school. It’s awesome.

“When we continue to move up and have a heavy South Jersey contingent [in Philadelphia], you’ll have sellout crowds, that’s for sure.”

Game recap: IronPigs 6, Red Wings 1

Bottom 3 : John Andreoli hit the IronPigs’ first triple of the season to lead off. Roman Quinn walked before rehabbing Odubel Herrera’s grounder to third scored Andreoli. With two outs, Darick Hall hit a bloop single to score Quinn. Jorge Bonifacio walked before Nick Maton’s opposite-field double scored Hall and Bonifacio. IronPigs 4-0 .

Top 4 : Joey Meneses doubled with two outs and scored when Richard Urena’s grounder to second was booted. IronPigs 4-1 .

Bottom 7 : Will Toffey walked to lead off and scored on Quinn’s opposite-field double. Quinn took third on the throw home and scored on Rochester catcher Tres Barera’s wild pickoff attempt. IronPigs 6-1 .

Notes : Colton Eastman struck out seven in four innings for Lehigh Valley, mostly on a devastating changeup. But his pitch total got high thanks to five full counts. ... Rochester had four stolen bases in its first 12 games, then stole two bases in the first three innings. ... The IronPigs have seven home runs through 13 games. Indianapolis has an IL-low six. ... There were two pitch clock violations in the first game this season at Coca-Cola Park, an automatic strike to Jake Noll in the top of the fourth and another to Rochester teammate Tres Barrera in the ninth. Teams were given the first 10 games of the season before MLB called for enforcement of the reduced times between pitches, innings, pitching changes, etc.

Roster moves

Herrera (right oblique) was 0 for 4 with an RBI in his first start Tuesday for the IronPigs against the Wings. He was 7 for 19 in five rehab games with low-A Clearwater.

Fellow outfielder Dalton Guthrie, who leads Lehigh Valley in batting average, on-base percentage and OPS, was put on the injured list after leaving Saturday’s game in Worcester.

Up next

RHP Hans Crouse (0-2, 14.54 ERA) makes his third start this year Wednesday against Rochester RHP Luis Reyes (0-0, 4.91 ERA) in a 7:05 p.m. start

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com

