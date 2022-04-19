ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Paretta Autosport returning with Simona de Silvestro at Road America, Mid-Ohio, Nashville

By Associated Press
NBC Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — IndyCar team owner Beth Paretta announced Tuesday she intends to bring back her team for three races this season but doesn’t intend to return in the 2022 Indy 500. Swiss driver Simona de Silvestro will pilot the No. 16 Chevrolet at all three stops –...

motorsports.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Speedway Digest

Eldora Speedway Names New General Manager

Eldora Speedway has named veteran motorsports executive Jerry Gappens as its new general manager, succeeding Roger Slack, who has decided to call time on his 12-year career at Eldora. Gappens comes to Eldora from Indiana’s Gas City I-69 Speedway where he has been the promotor of the quarter-mile, dirt oval...
SPEEDWAY, IN
The Spun

NASCAR Makes Decision On The Bristol Dirt Race

Over the weekend, NASCAR featured a special event at Bristol Motor Speedway: a dirt race. The race was a wild success, becoming the most-watched race at Bristol since 2016. It’s no surprise, then, that NASCAR has decided to bring the race back for the 2023 season as well. “Bristol...
BRISTOL, TN
FOX59

Paretta Autosport and Ed Carpenter Racing form technical alliance

SPEEDWAY — Beth Paretta announced her predominantly female team, Paretta Autosport, will see some changes for the 2022 IndyCar season on Tuesday. Simona de Silvestro will still be the team’s driver, but will focus on road and street courses instead of running the Indianapolis 500. “This to me is creating growth for our team. It’s getting […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
CBS Sports

Jeff Gordon expresses interest in racing 24 Hours of Le Mans

After adding one more title to his racing resume as a member of the overall winning team in the 2017 24 Hours of Daytona, Jeff Gordon has been content with no longer racing. But if there's anything that can lure the 50-year old NASCAR Hall of Famer back into the driver's seat, it just might be the prospect of competing in one of the world's greatest races next year.
MOTORSPORTS
FanBuzz

A.J. Allmendinger Met His Wife Tara at the Indianapolis 500

It’s always interesting to learn more about NASCAR drivers’ better halves, and A.J. Allmendinger‘s wife Tara Meador is one of those racing wives who definitely deserves some recognition. Tara is A.J.’s second wife, and apart from juggling her architectural design and beauty pageant careers, she’s also constantly...
RELATIONSHIPS
Speedway Digest

GEARWRENCH Racing: Kevin Harvick Talladega Advance

● GEARWRENCH®, a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group, joined Kevin Harvick and the No. 4 team of Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) as a primary partner in 2022. GEARWRENCH is the No. 1 worldwide professional-grade mechanics’ hand tool brand, offering products that are designed and manufactured to meet the requirements of pros, mechanics and auto techs making a living with their tools. GEARWRENCH understands the problems mechanics face every day and provides tools that increase productivity through speed, strength and access. Since the launch of the original five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GEARWRENCH brand has led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers, extraction tools and specialty tools. Learn more at GEARWRENCH.com.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Jon Garrett Set To Make ARCA Menards Series Debut at Talladega Superspeedway

Jon Garrett, the Athens, Texas resident, is set to make his ARCA Menards Series debut at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend in the General Tire 200 on Saturday April 23rd. "I just want to say a big Thank You to everyone that has helped me make this life long dream come true, especially Michael Harper and Bayley Currey for guiding me through the process," commented Jon Garrett. "There have been so many people that have helped me along the way, really coming full circle from people that I've supported through the years."
ATHENS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simona De Silvestro
FOX8 News

Racing returns to north Wilkesboro

WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Wilkes County leaders hope a new racing schedule and improvements to the North Wilkesboro Speedway could be the thing to make their county a destination and not just a stop along the way. The buzz comes after a weekend announcement by Speedway Motorsports about two multi-week racing events in August and […]
WILKES COUNTY, NC
Speedway Digest

CRA Returns to the Famous High Banks of Salem Speedway in This Weekends Midwest 250

Champion Racing Association Powered by JEGS will head to the famous High Banks of Salem Speedway Fueled by the Hoosier Lottery, located in Salem, Indiana, this coming weekend for the Lucas Oil Midwest 250. The event at one of the iconic short tracks in the county is being promoted by Track Enterprises. The Midwest 250 will feature the ARCA/CRA Super Series Powered by JEGS Super Late Models, the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Presented by Chevrolet Performance Pro Late Models and the Salem Speedway Lucas Oil Great American Stocks.
SALEM, IN
WISH-TV

Jimmie Johnson: ‘My chances are good’ in Indianapolis 500 debut

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Over the past two decades, Jimmie Johnson never jumped behind the wheel on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway willing to concede anything short of a win. Ahead of his anticipated first start in the Indianapolis 500 on May 29, Johnson’s swagger at the Racing Capital of the World appears to be back at a level only NASCAR fans are familiar with in the Circle City.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy 500#Road America#Indycar#Swiss#Big News#Kiwico Inc#Parettaautosport#Ecr#Dallara Chevrolet
Whiskey Riff

Dale Earnhardt’s Grandson Jeffrey To Drive #3 Xfinity Series Car At Talladega, With His Grandpa’s Former Crew Chief Larry McReynolds On the Pit Box

An Earnhardt behind the wheel of the #3 car and crew chief Larry McReynolds on the pit box? No, I’m not talking about Dale Earnhardt‘s iconic win in the 1998 Daytona 500. This weekend at Talladega, Dale’s grandson Jeffrey will be piloting his grandpa’s familiar #3 car in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The son of Kerry Earnhardt and nephew to Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be making his first start for Richard Childress Racing, the team that his legendary grandfather drove […] The post Dale Earnhardt’s Grandson Jeffrey To Drive #3 Xfinity Series Car At Talladega, With His Grandpa’s Former Crew Chief Larry McReynolds On the Pit Box first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

Uncut with Jay Cutler: Kyle Busch Talks Early Racing Days, Introducing the Sport to His Son, and NASCAR’s Next Gen Cars

Hot off his recent win at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, NASCAR driver Kyle Busch is the special guest on this week’s new episode of Uncut with Jay Cutler. Busch drives the No. 18 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing and is a two-time Cup Series champion (2015, 2019). He’s the younger brother of fellow racer Kurt Busch who is also a Cup Series champ. The siblings have racing in their blood and got it honestly from their family.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Speedway Digest

Motorsport Games Teams Up for Talladega

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, and Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) announce their partnership for the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. The race will take place Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 3 PM EST.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

St James, Paretta launch Women in Motorsports North America

The Women in Motorsports North America (WIMNA) organization launched today as a community of professionals supporting opportunities for women across all disciplines of motorsport. By creating an inclusive, resourceful environment, the 501 (c)(3) charity looks to foster mentorship, advocacy, education, and growth to help ensure a successful and effective future for women in professional motorsports roles.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy