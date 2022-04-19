Harry Styles Rocked Out at Coachella in a Rainbow Sequin Jumpsuit: Here’s Where You Can Buy a Similar Jumper for Cheap

Click here to read the full article.

Rainbow sequin jumpsuits are trendy again, thanks in part to Harry Styles . The “As It Was” singer sported a custom Gucci jumpsuit for his headlining set at Coachella last weekend. Since then, the demand for “rainbow sequin jumpsuits” skyrocketed by 3,233%, according to Pretty Little Thing .

And it’s not just the e-comm space that saw a huge bump. Styles’ jumpsuit went viral on TikTok with the #harrystylescoachella hashtag raking in over 18.4 million views and #harrystylesoutfit bringing in 15.2 million views and counting.

If you Google “rainbow sequin jumpsuits,” don’t be surprised to find them sold out at Fashion Nova , ASOS , Poshmark , Kohl’s, Nasty Gal , Lulus and other major retailers. To make your life a little easier, we took the liberty of searching for some alternatives for you to shop.

Find affordable, stylish and super cute sequins jumpsuits in rainbow prints and other colors below. And if you need footwear to match your new jumpsuit, be sure to read our list of affordable platform heels that will take your fashion game to new heights.

Nasty Gal High Neck Sequin Jumpsuit

This halter-neck jumper from Nasty Gal is available in black and rose gold. The jumper comes in sizes 0-8, while supplies last.

L'Diva Couture Boutique Women's Multi-Colored Wide Leg Sequin Jumpsuit

Rather go strapless? This sequin jumpsuit is available on Amazon for $93.99 in sizes 0-4. The sleeveless, wide-leg jumper features a removable tie closure in the front.

Express Multi-Colored Sequin Jumpsuit

For those willing to try eBay for clothing, this multi-colored jumper costs just $60. Available in size small, the jumper is originally from Express and has a deep v-neck design, zipper closure in the back and adjustable cami straps.

Dress the Population Charlie Plunging Sequin Sleeveless Jumpsuit

There’s only one left of this Dress the Population jumper featuring a multi-colored plunging neckline similar to the one was Styles wore. The jumper also comes in a different colors such as gold, merlot, opal, matte black and taupe. You can also find this jumper at Nordstrom .

Topshop Stripe Sequin Jumpsuit

From rainbows to stripes. This Topshop jumpsuit is made with sequin-embellished fabric that has a little stretch to it. Available in sizes 2-12, this funky jumpsuit has a high neck and flared leg for the perfect retro look. If you’d rather have a two-piece, Lulus has a black sequin jumper set on sale for $65 (regular $78).

Golden Sequin High Neck Jumpsuit

Channel that Studio 54 vibe in this show-stopping, gold sequin jumper from Pretty Little Thing . The jumper features a gold sequin design, halter neck and wide legs that look great with platforms.

Lovers and Friends Mischa Jumpsuit

Switch up the pattern with this plaid, sequin jumper on sale at Revolve for $155. The jumpsuit comes in sizes XS-XL.