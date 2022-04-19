ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Billboard Explains: When Older Songs Become New Hits

By Starr Bowenbank
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

From dances and movies to TikToks, songs now more than ever have the unique ability to find new lives on the Billboard charts. But what are the rules for a song’s re-entry?

Any song is allowed to re-enter the Billboard charts, but with a few conditions: The track in question must crack the top 50 of a respective chart and needs to have a meaningful reason for doing so. Songs that qualify for a re-entry generally see a resurgence due to dance trends, appearances in a film or trending sounds on TikTok.

Examples of this include Lizzo ‘s hit single “Truth Hurts,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 in September 2019 — despite its release two years prior — after being featured in Netflix’s Someone Great . Ghost Town DJ’s also saw a bump when their 1995 song “My Boo” was used for a viral dance challenge in 2016; the track peaked at No. 29 on the Hot 100 that year, besting its previous No. 31 chart position in 1995. And Fleetwood Mac ‘s “Dreams” received the TikTok treatment in 2020 thanks to a viral video of a man skateboarding while drinking cranberry juice, with the 1977 song used for the sound. The clip brought Fleetwood Mac back to the top 40 for the first time in 30 years.

Chart re-entries cannot be discussed without mentioning the seasons, where artists such as Mariah Carey (“All I Want for Christmas Is You”), Michael Jackson (“Thriller”) and The Neighborhood (“Sweater Weather”) see respective boosts as the year passes. If a song is great, it can enjoy success for years beyond its initial release.

After the video , catch up on more Billboard Explains videos and learn about SXSW , the magic of boy bands , American Music Awards , the Billboard Latin Music Awards , the Hot 100 chart , how R&B/hip-hop became the biggest genre in the U.S. , how festivals book their lineups , Billie Eilish’s formula for success , the history of rap battles , nonbinary awareness in music , the Billboard Music Awards , the Free Britney movement , rise of K-pop in the U.S. , why Taylor Swift is re-recording her first six albums , the boom of hit all-female collaborations , how Grammy nominees and winners are chosen , why songwriters are selling their publishing catalogs , how the Super Bowl halftime show is booked and why Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” was able to shoot to No. 1 on the Hot 100.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

When Billie Met Lisa: How to Watch Billie Eilish & FINNEAS on ‘The Simpsons’ Now

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. From neon-green hair to comically large designer sweatsuits, Billie Eilish has made quite a few fashion statements throughout her career. Now, she’s going in a new direction: Simpsons yellow. The 20-year-old singer/songwriter has been Simpsonified in a new Disney+ special episode of The Simpsons, streaming now, which also stars her brother and producer FINNEAS, who tweeted that visiting Springfield was a...
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to Camila Cabello & Willow’s ‘Psychofreak’

Click here to read the full article. For her third studio album, Familia, Camila Cabello called on Willow for the dark-toned “Psychofreak.” The song also sees the former Fifth Harmony member discussing her 2016 split from the group in the track’s second verse: “Everybody says they miss the old me/ I been on this ride since I was 15/ I don’t blame the girls for how it went down, down.” Cabello confirmed the lyrics were about her leaving the group in an April 7 interview with Reuters, and said she is in a “really good place” with the other members. If you need a guide to...
MUSIC
Billboard

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to Host/Executive Produce 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. Legendary music mogul/producer/rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs will host and executive produced the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. The hosting duties for the Bad Boy boss comes exactly 25 years after Combs took home his first BBMA in 1997 for his multi-platinum No Way Out album. “This will be unlike any awards show – I’m bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high,” said two-time BBMA winner Combs in a statement about his run at producing the show, which the release promises will include a reimagining of the broadcast that will feature several...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Billboard

Hear Galantis’ ‘Flowery’ Remix Of This Classic Roxette Hit

Click here to read the full article. In the spring of 1991, Swedish pop duo Roxette released their third studio album, Joyride, which delivered global hits including the title track and the enduring and deeply sweet singalong power anthem “Fading Like a Flower (Every Time You Leave).” This latter song peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 in September of 1991, ultimately spending 12 weeks on the chart. (In its peak week, the track was bookended by Bryan Adams’  “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” at No. 1 and Lenny Kravitz’s “It Ain’t Over ’til It’s Over” at...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Lizzo
Billboard

All the Musical Wordles, From Taylordle to Weezle to BTS Heardle

Click here to read the full article. If there’s one game that has defined 2022 thus far, it’s Wordle. The viral game created (and cleverly named) by software engineer Josh Wardle (get it?) first caught the attention of the Twitterverse thanks to users posting their cryptic results to their feeds, causing many a future Wordle addict to wonder what the varying formations of black, green and yellow squares could possibly mean. And like any passing trend in the Internet age, the game spawned countless copycats, reinventions and hyper-specific niche versions as it continued to blow up. Which brings us to the...
MUSIC
Billboard

How to Watch Coachella 2022 at Home

Click here to read the full article. Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is heading back to Indio, Calif., this weekend (April 22-24) for a second trio of music-filled days in the desert. Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd x Swedish House Mafia are headlining again this weekend, with other A-list stars set to take the stage, including Anitta, Doja Cat, 88rising (featuring aespa), Karol G, Brockhampton, Baby Keem, Phoebe Bridgers, Maneskin, Daniel Caesar, Grupo Firme, Big Sean, Flume and more. If you can’t head to the desert to see the performances in person, that doesn’t mean you’ll miss out on...
COACHELLA, CA
Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to Charlie Puth’s ‘That’s Hilarious’

Click here to read the full article. Charlie Puth‘s latest song, “That’s Hilarious,” finds the singer reflecting on a tough breakup. The 30-year-old artist is currently at work on his upcoming album, Charlie. If you need a guide to follow along with Charlie Puth’s “That’s Hilarious,” find the lyrics below: Look how all the tables Look how all the tables have turned Guess you’re finally realizin’ how bad you messed it up Girl, you’re only makin’ Girl, you’re only makin’ it worse When you call like you always do when you want someone You took away a year Of my fuckin’ life And I can’t get it back no more So...
MUSIC
Billboard

Pop Conference 2022 Partners With Billboard for Keynote Panel Featuring Youssou N’Dour, Arooj Aftab and Lido Pimienta

Click here to read the full article. On Thursday (April 21) at 8 p.m. EST, Pop Conference 2022 will kick off its four-day online conference with an opening keynote panel in collaboration with Billboard and New York University’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music. Billboard will also host and share the video after the conference. Titled “The Way Back Home: How Musicians Navigate Race and Borders,” the panel will feature Grammy-winning acclaimed musicians Youssou N’Dour, Arooj Aftab, Lido Pimienta and will be moderated by NPR music critic Ann Powers. Each will explore how their respective music crosses borders of all kinds,...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Music Awards#Dj#Latin Music#Tiktoks
Billboard

The Kid Laroi Explores Messy Breakups on ‘A Thousand Miles’: Stream It Now

Click here to read the full article. The Kid Laroi is a thousand miles from where he started. Actually, the distance is considerably further. The Sydney-raised, Los Angeles-based singer and rapper dominated 2021 like few other newcomers, a reality that earned him a Grammy nomination for new artist, (a category ultimately won by Olivia Rodrigo). Along the way, the Kid led the Billboard Hot 100 for seven nonconsecutive weeks with “Stay,” his collaboration with Justin Bieber; ruled the Billboard 200 with his evolving F*ck Love mixtape, and busted records. He’s still a teen, but, today (April 22), the Kid grows up...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Luke Combs Reveals Title & Cover Artwork for Forthcoming Third Album: See It Here

Click here to read the full article. Luke Combs previously revealed the June 24 release date for his upcoming third studio album, and now fans know title and cover artwork for the 12-song project. “Excited to share the album cover with y’all! Title of the album is Growin’ Up and will have 12 songs. Can’t wait for y’all to hear the full thing on June 24, but new song “Tomorrow Me” will be out…tomorrow,” Combs said via Instagram and Twitter on Thursday (April 21). Though a full tracklist of the album’s dozen songs has not yet been released for the album, Combs did...
MUSIC
Billboard

The Kid LAROI, Megan Thee Stallion, Pusha T & More: Which Music Release Is Your Favorite? Vote!

Click here to read the full article. One of pop’s biggest stars has made his return with a brand new single, while two rap powerhouses are getting fans talking with a sizzling diss track and body of work respectively. But which release is your favorite this week? The Kid LAROI taps into society’s collective angst with new track “Thousand Miles.” The brooding and self-loathing anthem sees LAROI lamenting on his inability to do things right in a relationship and tells the listeners that he’s “about to f–k it up with you.” With his unique vocals that showcase his pop sensibilities, LAROI...
MUSIC
Billboard

Karol G Brings Carefree Happiness to ‘Provenza’: Stream It Now

Click here to read the full article. Karol G is becoming really good at catching us by surprise, and also, surprising us. Witness her new single, “Provenza.” It was released with little anticipation on the eve of the 2022 Latin AMAs (where Karol G was the big winner, but was not in attendance). And the track itself is surprising in a way Karol G is more and more inclined to be. Coming after a string of powerful, anthemic, rhythmic tracks, from “Tusa” to “Makinón” and to “Mamiii,” her collab with Becky G, “Provenza” feels like an impressionistic painting: Wistful and sweet,...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
Billboard

Logic Slams Def Jam For ‘F—ing Up’ Single Release Plan: ‘I Care About Music’

Click here to read the full article. Logic isn’t happy with Def Jam Recordings’ plan for his new singles. The rapper said so in no uncertain terms in a heated video posted on Thursday (April 21) in which he called out his label — while pointedly exonerating CEO Tunji Balogun — for what he said was the label’s confusing design for his two-fer set. “Def Jam, why you f–king up my releases, man?” he said in the selfie vid in which he stares intently at the camera while airing his grievances. “First of all, I love you Tunji. Tunji’s my guy,...
MUSIC
Billboard

Labrinth Talks ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Score, Working With Zendaya and Why It’s a ‘Challenging’ Time For Musicians

Click here to read the full article. Despite the three-year gap between Euphoria’s first and second season premieres (in January 2019 and January 2022, respectively), show composer Labrinth says he didn’t have to prepare all that much to reenter the sonic universe he had created — because he never really left it. “I started making stuff ages ago, because I was still inspired and I still had ideas — so I just kept going,” he says. “I would send [show creator] Sam [Levinson] stuff from time to time and just be like, ‘What do you think of this?’ Not all of...
MUSIC
Billboard

Climate Org Backed by Billie Eilish, Bon Iver Releases Music Industry Sustainability Guide

Click here to read the full article. Music Declares Emergency, a group dedicated to guiding the music industry’s response to the global climate crisis, has released a sustainability guide for music businesses, artists and fans just in time for Earth Day on Friday (April 22). In addition, the organization has announced the launch of a U.S. chapter. Launched in the U.K. in 2019, Music Declares Emergency has since opened chapters in France, Germany, Switzerland, Chile and Canada. The group is described in a press release as “a collective of music industry professionals, artists, and organizations that collaborate with grassroots climate partners...
MUSIC
Billboard

The Weeknd Drops ‘Out of Time’ Remix Bundle With ‘Mon Frère’ Kaytranada: Listen

Click here to read the full article. The Weeknd‘s “Out of Time” is getting a brand new look. The 32-year-old hitmaker teamed up with Canadian producer Kaytranada for a remix bundle of his Dawn FM single “Out of Time,” released Friday (April 22). The bundle includes three different versions of “Out of Time” in addition to the original, the first being Kaytranada’s nonintrusive but deep-pulsing take on the track. A radio edit of the DJ’s remix is also available, plus an instrumental cut of the original Dawn FM version. “Out of time remix avec mon frère @kaytranada,” The Weeknd announced on Instagram, posting...
MUSIC
Billboard

Bad Bunny Unveils Name of His Upcoming Sixth Album Via Classifieds Ad

Click here to read the full article. Leave it to Bad Bunny to unveil the name of his upcoming album in the most peculiar way. An ad of a 2019 Bugatti Chiron for sale popped up in a Puerto Rican classifieds website with info on the car and the person who was selling it, which was Benito A. Martinez Ocasio (Bunny’s real name). Curious fans begin dialing the number listed on and realized they were calling to hear a snippet of a song and would later receive a text message with the name of the album. “Hello! Thank you for calling....
MUSIC
Billboard

Jack Harlow, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Drake & Taylor Swift and More of the Week’s Biggest Winners (April 22)

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd are gearing up for weekend two of Coachella starting Friday (April 22) after crushing the music festival’s first weekend back in two years. But they’re not the only main acts from this week’s biggest music headlines. Sean “Diddy” Combs will be hosting and executive producing this year’s Billboard Music Awards, which will be held in Las Vegas on May 15. And Jack Harlow flew straight to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with his Fergie-sampling banger “First Class.” Take a look at Billboard’s weekly...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

First Out: New Music From 070 Shake, Ethel Cain, Isaac Dunbar & More

Click here to read the full article. As April comes to a close, why not celebrate with some new tunes by your favorite queer artists? Billboard Pride is here to help with First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists. From 070 Shake’s vibe-worthy single, to Ethel Cain’s atmospheric new track, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below. 070 Shake, “Skin and Bones” Hip-hop star 070 Shake is officially back and ready to take the industry by storm. “Skin and Bones,” the lead single off of her upcoming album You Can’t Kill Me,...
MUSIC
Billboard

Ice-T Settles It: Find Out His Pick For Greatest Hip-Hop Album Of All-Time

Click here to read the full article. Ice-T has been in the rap game long enough to know a thing or two about hip-hop legends. So when he hit The Tonight Show couch on Thursday night (April 21) and host Jimmy Fallon asked him to definitely state his pick for the greatest rap album of all time, Sgt. Fin Tutuola did not hesitate to put the debate to rest. As part of the “Ice-T Settles It” segment — in which the Law & Order: SVU star weighed in on whether it’s better to block or mute someone on Twitter (mute, for...
HIP HOP
Billboard

Billboard

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
745K+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy