Olivia Rodrigo Is Glossier’s First Celebrity Ambassador

By Rania Aniftos
 3 days ago

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Olivia Rodrigo has been rocking Glossier makeup products on the red carpet lately — including her Gen-Z punk-pop look at the 2022 Grammys. Now, the “Drivers License” star is teaming up with the makeup brand as their first ever celebrity partner.

Rodrigo will be working with Glossier on product development, social content and ad campaigns, according to Adage . Glossier is also working with Rodrigo on upcoming new products.

“It’s our first-ever celebrity partnership,” Glossier CEO Emily Weiss said in an interview, per the publication. “Olivia really inspired us to push that forward. It’s a pretty natural extension.”

Currently on Glossier’s site , the 19-year-old superstar shared her three favorite products in a curated makeup set for $45. The set includes the popular Boy Brow eyebrow gel, of which Rodrigo is quoted as saying, “I love a good eyebrow. I always feel best when I’m in makeup that kind of just accentuates my natural features.”

The Ultralip, which is a buildable lip color with a three oil-blend and Hyaluronic Acid, makes Rodrigo “feel glowy and shiny.”

Lastly, the Pro Tip liquid eyeliner is also included in the kit. “I love eyeliner,” Rodrigo said. “Winged eyeliner is my favorite thing in the world. I think I’m getting better at my winged eyeliner game too. I just try to do it every day and statistically, I have to have improved at least a little.”

Shop “Olivia’s Favorites” on Glossier’s website here.

Rodrigo is currently on the road for her global tour in support of her smash debut album, Sou r . Find tickets on sale via Ticketmaster here.

