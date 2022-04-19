Fashion Brands and Organizations Roll Out Earth Day Initiatives

Click here to read the full article.

Earth Day on April 22 has become an opportunity for brands and organizations to educate consumers on the science behind their sustainable products. It is also a chance to amplify how consumers can help promote circularity and make responsible purchases.

Cotton Incorporated’s Blue Jeans Go Green denim recycling program announced it has collected over 4.2 million pieces of denim, and it is continuing its mission to reduce textile waste by asking consumers to pledge their commitment to the same cause.

The program, which has collected unwanted cotton denim since 2006 denim so that it can be recycled back to its original fiber state or transformed into insulating material for buildings, pet bed inserts and other products, will launch the “Every Piece Pledge” on Friday. The initiative asks shoppers to pledge to recycle every pair of jeans at the end of its lifecycle.

“Knowing that we’re making a difference together to reduce textile waste by recycling authentic denim is truly rewarding,” said Andrea Samber, director of brand partnerships at Cotton Incorporated. “Cotton’s ‘Every Piece Pledge’ is designed to inspire shoppers to continue that commitment to recycling every pair of jeans at the end of its lifecycle.”

The Blue Jeans Go Green denim recycling program transforms old cotton denim pieces into creative new products, including insulating material for building efforts, pet bed inserts and thermal insulation used in sustainable food or pharmaceutical packaging.

Madewell is looking beyond denim to close the loop. On Earth Day, the retailer will expand Madewell Forever , its resale platform powered by ThredUp, to include pre-owned sweaters, tops, jackets, dresses, denim skirts and shorts, and bags. The program launched last year with jeans.

To celebrate the expansion, Madewell is kicking off a campaign starring style and sustainability focused TikTokers @morgan.ag, @soulfulseeds and @fynnominno.

In line with Edited’s prediction for more give-back programs linked to Earth Day 2022, Uniqlo is taking steps to incentivize consumers to make wiser purchases with a positive bonus for people and the planet.

The retailer launched the social contribution program “Buy With Purpose” on the Uniqlo app Wednesday. Through the program, app shoppers will be able to redeem points earned through the purchase of sustainable Uniqlo products like its Blue Cycle Denim Jeans and Dry-EX activewear.

Points will be converted into direct charitable contributions for Uniqlo’s philanthropic partners. Buy With Purpose users can choose between donations to the UN refugee agency UNHCR, Street Soccer, Charity: Water and others.

Meanwhile, Old Navy is making it easier for consumers to identify sustainable products. The retailer’s new Going Greener Shop serves as a one-stop-shop for its signature sustainable styles including water-saving jeans, recycled polyester swimwear and plant-based flip flops.

The curated online shop is the result of Old Navy approaching its environmental goals, including having 100 percent of its denim made with water saving techniques by the end of the year. The brand is 96 percent there. Other goals include having 100 percent of its cotton be Better Cotton, verified U.S.-grown and recycled by the end of 2022 and to have 60 percent of its polyester come from recycled sources by 2025.