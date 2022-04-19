ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

Iowa Western's Wilde named ICCA Softball Athlete of the Week

By Trevor Maeder
kmaland.com
 3 days ago

(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa Western shortstop Jael Wilde has been named ICCAC Division I...

www.kmaland.com

Fightful

Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
WWE
104.5 KDAT

The Hawkeye Wave Song at Iowa Football Games is Going to Change

September 2, 2017 (above) was the first day the crowd at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City turned and waved to hospitalized children at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. It was the beginning of the best, and most meaningful tradition in college football. While it will continue in 2022, a different song will provide the backdrop.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Key Nebraska Football Player Is Reportedly Transferring

Nebraska defensive lineman Casey Rogers has reportedly entered his name into the 2022 transfer portal, per Cornhuskers insider Steve Marik. Rogers missed all of this year’s spring practice as he rehabbed an injury. He was originally expected to return as a key piece for Scott Frost’s defensive front in 2022.
LINCOLN, NE

