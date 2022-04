MASON CITY, Iowa - The River Apartments and Townhomes have proved to be the hot place to live. Even before they officially opened in the Fall of 2020, there was a nearly full occupancy rate, and there continues to be a long waiting list of those who are wanting to call the development home. Because there's so much demand, another complex is set to go up nearby.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO