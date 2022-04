TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A West Alabama Hospital will get a big financial boost from the federal government. Congresswoman Terri Sewell’s office announced the help is part of the 2022 federal budget. Congresswoman Sewell visited Hill Hospital in York Tuesday. It’s getting more than half a million dollars to make improvements that would be hard for the hospital to do on its own right now.

SUMTER COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO