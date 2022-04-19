BOIL ADVISORY: Water boil advisory issued for Lower Lafitte

NEW ORLEANS WGNO (WGNO) — On April 19, the Jefferson Parish Water Department and the Louisiana Department of Health issued a boil water advisory for areas of Lower Lafitte on Jean Lafitte Boulevard located South of Shipyard Street on the West Bank of Jefferson Parish.

According to Jefferson Parish officials, there is low pressure caused by a contractor boring a gas line that damaged the water main.

Customers are urged to boil their water as a precaution until the boil water advisory is lifted.

Residents are urged not to drink the water without boiling or disinfecting it first. Boiled, disinfected, or bottled water should be used for drinking, ice making, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice.

Here is what you should do:

Boil the water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a bottle or pouring it from one container to another.

Anyone with compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly may be at increased risk and should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.

The advisory will remain in effect until rescinded by the Jefferson Parish Water Department or the Louisiana Department of Health.

Residents can contact the West Bank Water Treatment Plant at (504) 349-5080 or Jefferson Parish Water Quality Laboratory at (504) 838-4305.

