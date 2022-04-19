CSUCI State of the University address will highlight a new Early Childhood Education Center, stem cell research and scholarships for students “in the middle”
"CSU Channel Islands celebrates its 20th anniversary this fall with an eye toward the future," Yao said. "We are expanding our capacity to serve our growing student body with multimillion dollar campus construction projects, exciting research opportunities, and exploration into new academic programs on the horizon."
