Camarillo, CA

CSUCI State of the University address will highlight a new Early Childhood Education Center, stem cell research and scholarships for students “in the middle”

 3 days ago

“CSU Channel Islands celebrates its 20th anniversary this fall with an eye toward the future,” Yao said. “We are expanding our capacity to serve our growing student body with multimillion dollar campus construction projects, exciting research opportunities, and exploration into new academic programs on the horizon.”. During...

AOL Corp

Lawsuit alleges university targeted Black, female students, trapped them in debt

The National Student Defense Network claims Walden University misrepresented its fees and graduation requirements. A new lawsuit alleges that Walden University, an online, for-profit institution, engaged in “reverse redlining,” targeting minority communities and misrepresenting their fees and the credits required for graduation. According to a new report from...
COLLEGES
Reason.com

High-Quality 'Public' Schools Don't Want Low-Income Students

Public education nationwide is not as free or equal as many would like to believe it is. Most K–12 school children are assigned to their public school through geographic school districts. Educational opportunities are largely determined by where parents can afford to live. Congress acknowledged this in a 2019 Joint Economic Committee report stating, "Families are faced with the reality that attending a high-performing public school often requires paying more for housing, and many students' educational opportunities are limited as a result."
WASHINGTON, DC
The Progress-Index

Westview Early Childhood Education Center partners with Sesame Street and Communities in Schools Petersburg to help early childhood learning

It may have been a cloudy morning but, it was sunny inside and the air was sweet inside when Communities in Schools of Petersburg and Sesame Workshop in Communities, the nonprofit organization behind the children's show Sesame Street, partnered with Westview Early Childhood Education Center.  The partnership was officially announced today, but students worked with...
PETERSBURG, VA
Berks Weekly

Second Street Learning Center selected as Silver Champion Winner for PA Equity in Early Childhood Education Awards

The Opportunity House learned that the Second Street Learning Center was selected as a SILVER champion winner for the Pennsylvania Equity in Early Childhood Education Awards by The Pennsylvania Key, an organization that supports Pennsylvania’s Office of Child Development & Early Learning. The award is given to organizations whose...
READING, PA
Hinton News

Gov. Justice announces nearly $23 million to support up to 600 new nursing students at education programs across the state

CHARLESTON, (WV) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that nearly $23 million in grant funding has been awarded to 26 nursing education programs at colleges, universities, schools of nursing, and career technical education centers across West Virginia. These awards, which are expected to support up to 600 new nursing students, are part of the West Virginia Nursing Workforce Expansion Program, first announced by Gov. Justice in December 2021 as a multifaceted approach to train and retain nurses in and attract nurses to the Mountain State. “We continue to do as much as we possibly can to support future and current...
EDUCATION
The Ann Arbor News

New University of Michigan student rec center now expected to cost $165M

ANN ARBOR, MI - The estimated price tag for a replacement student recreation building at University of Michigan has increased to $165 million after a Board of Regents vote. The future 200,000-square-foot sports center will replace the Central Campus Recreation Building, commonly known as the CCRB and located on 401 Washtenaw Ave. in Ann Arbor. The regents unanimously approved a new design and estimated cost during the Thursday, March 24 meeting.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WIS-TV

Irmo Middle school student selected for STEM Program

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - An eighth grader was selected into the highly-selective United States Naval Academy Summer STEM Program. Pearl Owens was selected out of 280 students to participate and qualified after 5,000 student applications were submitted. The Naval Academy Summer STEM Program is an opportunity for students to explore,...
IRMO, SC
ZDNet

Scholarships for students with disabilities

In 2017, the National Disability Institute completed a financial survey. It showed that students with disabilities take out fewer loans than nondisabled individuals. However, 36% of respondents with student loan debt did not complete their degree. As someone living with a disability, you have other payment options — like scholarships....
ADVOCACY
US News and World Report

See if a 2-Year Law School Program Is a Good Fit

Concerns about the amount of time it takes to get a law degree and the associated costs have resulted in more law schools offering accelerated Juris Doctor programs within the last 10 years. There are more than a dozen two-year J.D. programs nationwide, allowing law students to complete the required...
COLLEGES
Idaho State Journal

ISU Science Trek event to teach children lessons in science, natural history

Idaho State University researchers will teach workshops in science and natural history to third- through fifth-grade students during the annual Science Trek event, scheduled for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Idaho Museum of Natural History. Prior to the pandemic, Science Trek was an overnight event. Students would eat dinner and sleep over at the museum, watching a movie at night and heading home after breakfast the next morning. ...
EDUCATION
MarketRealist

How First-Generation Students Can Pay for College

Going to college is a big deal, and it's an even bigger deal when the student is the first in their immediate family to attend. Given that many first-generation students have already struggled to get where they are, they shouldn't have to abandon their dreams because they can't pay for college. Therefore, some scholarships cater to first-generation college students.
COLLEGES
Orange Leader

FRANCES BUSHNELL — Early childhood education keys future success

Did you know children who are academically behind in kindergarten are more likely to remain so throughout their educational lives (Quality Early Childhood Education: School Readiness, Pediatrics, 2017)?. The importance of a child’s early learning and its continuation is a concept that is universally understood. For this reason, many parents...
EDUCATION
Phys.org

Study explores academic success among Jewish girls

Girls raised by Jewish parents are 23 percentage points more likely to graduate college than girls with a non-Jewish upbringing, even after accounting for their parents' socioeconomic status. Girls raised by Jewish parents also graduate from more selective colleges, according to a newly published study by Tulane University professor Ilana Horwitz.
EDUCATION
The 74

Grants to Expand Tutoring & Other Innovations for Students

As schools head into the final quarter, exhausted teachers and administrators are completing their third consecutive year disrupted by the pandemic. Assessments and other year-end data will provide a more complete accounting of the state of American education, but the evidence to date is disturbing.  In aggregate, students are struggling with their early reading, with […]
EDUCATION
World Economic Forum

Students will soon be entering the metaverse in Eastern Caribbean national colleges

In coordination with the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States Commission, the World Bank is supporting national colleges in the Eastern Caribbean to become education pioneers by embracing the metaverse. The goal is to help improve cross-campus collaboration and remote working. A recent survey indicated that promoting collaboration across national colleges...
COLLEGES

