CSUCI State of the University address will highlight a new Early Childhood Education Center, stem cell research and scholarships for students “in the middle”

CHARLESTON, (WV) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that nearly $23 million in grant funding has been awarded to 26 nursing education programs at colleges, universities, schools of nursing, and career technical education centers across West Virginia. These awards, which are expected to support up to 600 new nursing students, are part of the West Virginia Nursing Workforce Expansion Program, first announced by Gov. Justice in December 2021 as a multifaceted approach to train and retain nurses in and attract nurses to the Mountain State. “We continue to do as much as we possibly can to support future and current...

EDUCATION ・ 21 DAYS AGO