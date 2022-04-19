ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, FL

Franklin Co. Sheriff’s daughter arrested on meth trafficking charges

By Emma Riley
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pJZoH_0fE3Y5gk00

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith’s daughter was arrested on Monday afternoon on meth trafficking charges.

“You think I like seeing my child in an orange jumpsuit in a jail cell? Of course not,” Sheriff Smith said.

Sheriff Smith is known for trying to get meth off the streets, but the last person he expected to arrest was his daughter.

“Meth is one of our number one priorities here at the sheriff’s office to prevent meth use and meth sales and rehabilitation,” Smith said. “And so our narcotics guys have been working a case and as a result of one arrest we made another arrest that happens to be my daughter.”

38-year-old Kristen Kent was arrested for trafficking meth Monday afternoon.

Franklin Co. sheriff seeks to end meth problem

Sheriff Smith said the situation is unsettling, but he won’t be treating this case any differently.

“Yesterday we did a controlled buy with my daughter and she delivered 2 ounces and that’s when she was arrested,” Sheriff Smith said.

Kent was charged with trafficking methamphetamine of 14 grams or over, drug possession or use, and cocaine possession.

“It’s heartbreaking, the last person you ever want to arrest is one of your family members, especially your child I mean it’s like you can’t even put it into words, I don’t think it’s anything you wish on your worst enemy to do something like this,” Sheriff Smith said.

Facility to help those struggling with drug abuse coming to Franklin County

25-year-old Bailey Adaire Lee was also arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine of 14 grams or over Monday afternoon.

“But again, my commitment to the community is to prevent people from getting access to these terrible drugs,” Sheriff Smith said. “Drugs that ruin families. Here’s a prime example of what it does to our communities, what it does to our families, what it does to our friends and it’s heartbreaking.

Sheriff Smith said they believe there are more people involved in this trafficking case and more arrests are expected.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 6

nevermind
2d ago

Your children when they are young step on your toes, when they grow up they step on your heart.

Reply
4
Related
WMBB

Man arrested for 8 pounds of fentanyl, 50 pounds of marijuana

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested one man after he was found with over eight pounds of fentanyl and about 50 pounds of marijuana. Howard Grant, 52, was arrested Thursday, March 30 after deputies pulled him over for a traffic violation at I-65 northbound.  Grant was driving a […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WMBB

10 time convicted felon arrested in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man with a long criminal record is back behind bars. The man is so well known to Panama City Police, they arrested him Tuesday night because they knew he didn’t have a driver’s license. From 2006 to 2018, 40-year-old William Ashe has been charged with 30 felonies. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WATE

Traffic stop leads to drug bust, arrest of 3 suspects

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people are facing several drug charges after a traffic stop Wednesday that led to an apparent drug bust of more than 300 grams of what authorities believe to be methamphetamine, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Noah Cox, 38 of Sneedville, Tiffany...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Franklin County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

MCSO Correctional Officer remains in custody after being accused of providing contraband to inmates

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A former Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer is now being held in the Harris County jail. Brianna Talley was scheduled to appear in Muscogee County municipal court this morning. The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Bureau launched an investigation that led to Talley being charged with violation of oath and […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
Oxygen

Sheriff's Office Releases New Mugshot Of Lori Vallow After She's Returned To Jail

A new mugshot released by Idaho authorities shows Lori Vallow after the 48-year-old was returned to jail Thursday. Lori spent 10 months in a mental health facility after a judge ruled she was unfit to stand trial for the murder of her children, but she was booked into the Madison County Jail at 1:04 a.m. Thursday morning after a judge restored the Idaho mom’s competency earlier this week, according to East Idaho News.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drug Abuse#Nexstar#Fla#Franklin Co#Sheriff
Rolling Stone

Dozens of L.A. Sheriff Deputies Alleged to Be ‘Tattooed Members’ of ‘Law Enforcement Gangs’

Click here to read the full article. The gang scandal within the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department has flared up again, with the county’s top watchdog accusing LASD brass of stonewalling its investigation into tattooed gang members within the department, and the department accusing the inspector general of an “unhealthy obsession to attack” the LASD. The controversy has already sparked a deeper probe of the gang culture within one of the nation’s largest law enforcement bodies. The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission announced Thursday the launch of a “full-scale investigation into deputy gangs.“ On March 21, Los Angeles County Inspector General Max...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WKRG News 5

More than $500K worth of drugs found in Escambia Co. home

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Investigators with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office found about 20 pounds of meth, worth $500,000, at an Escambia County home in early March. Investigators said the drugs were found March 4 at a home at the 7700 block of Deborah Court. Jaquan Charmaine Xavier Smith, 26, was arrested and charged […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WMBB

WMBB

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy