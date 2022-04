CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (April 20th):. Chattanooga Police confirm that Erskine Oglesby faces more misdemeanor charges, in addition to the ones listed below. A CPD spokesman would not elaborate, except to say the department is "making arrangements" for Oglesby to turn himself in on those new charges. Depend on...

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO