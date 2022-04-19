ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senior Scientist/Associate Director, Analytical and Formulation Development – MabPlex International – San Diego, CA

Lead the analytical and formulation development group. Experience...

MedicalXpress

Reducing patients' breathing efforts could be key to success of non-invasive respiratory support in COVID-19 patients

Engineering researchers from the University of Warwick, and their team of international experts from the UK, US and Ireland, are the first to use computational modeling to compare the effectiveness of conventional oxygen therapy (COT), high-flow nasal oxygen therapy (HFNOT), continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP), and non-invasive ventilation (NIV). In...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Transcriptome analysis of umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells revealed fetal programming due to chorioamnionitis

Although chorioamnionitis (CAM) has been demonstrated to be associated with numerous short- and long-term morbidities, the precise mechanisms remain unclear. One of the reasons for this is the lack of appropriate models for analyzing the relationship between the fetal environment and chorioamnionitis and fetal programming in humans. In this study, we aimed to clarify the fetal programming caused by CAM using the gene expression profiles of UCMSCs. From nine preterm neonates with CAM (n"‰="‰4) or without CAM (n"‰="‰5), we established UCMSCs. The gene expression profiles obtained by RNA-seq analysis revealed distinctive changes in the CAM group USMSCs. The UCMSCs in the CAM group had a myofibroblast-like phenotype with significantly increased expression levels of myofibroblast-related genes, including Î±-smooth muscle actin (p"‰<"‰0.05). In the pathway analysis, the genes involved in DNA replication and G1 to S cell cycle control were remarkably decreased, suggesting that cellular proliferation was impaired, as confirmed by the cellular proliferation assay (p"‰<"‰0.01"“0.05). Pathway analysis revealed that genes related to white fat cell differentiation were significantly increased. Our results could explain the long-term outcomes of patients who were exposed to CAM and revealed that UCMSCs could be an in vitro model of fetal programming affected by CAM.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Therapeutic impact of BET inhibitor BI 894999 treatment: backtranslation from the clinic

BET inhibitors have been tested in several clinical trials where, despite encouraging preclinical results, substantial clinical benefit in monotherapy remains limited. This work illustrates the translational challenges and reports new data around the novel BET inhibitor, BI 894999. At clinically achievable concentrations, mechanistic studies were carried out to study pathway modulation and rational drug combinations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Transcutaneous electrical acupoint stimulation for children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder: a randomized clinical trial

Little is known about the effects of transcutaneous electrical acupoint stimulation (TEAS) for children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Here, we carried out a 4"‰week randomized clinical trial in which patients aged 6"“12"‰years old with an ADHD diagnosis received TEAS or sham TEAS. The primary outcome measure was the investigator-rated Clinical Global Impression-Improvement (CGI-I) score at week 4. Secondary outcomes included changes from baseline to week 4 in the investigator-rated Clinical Global Impression-Severity of Illness (CGI-S) score, the Conners' Parent/Teacher Rating Scales-Revised: Short Form (CPRS-R: S/CTRS-R: S) score, go/no-go task performance, and functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS)-based oxygenated hemoglobin level within the prefrontal cortex. At week 4, the CGI-I score indicated improvement in 33.3% of the TEAS group compared with 7.7% of the sham group (P"‰="‰0.005). The TEAS group had a greater decrease in the mean CGI-S score (âˆ’0.87) than the sham TEAS group (âˆ’0.28) (P"‰="‰0.003). A greater enhancement in the mean cerebral oxygenated hemoglobin within the prefrontal cortex was found in the TEAS group (0.099"‰mM"‰mm) compared with the sham TEAS group (0.005"‰mM"‰mm) (P"‰<"‰0.001). CPRS-R: S score, CTRS-R: S score, and go/no-go performance exhibited no significant improvement after TEAS treatment. The manipulation-associated adverse events were uncommon in both groups, and events were very mild. Our results show that noninvasive TEAS significantly improved general symptoms and increased prefrontal cortex blood flow within 4"‰weeks for children with ADHD. Further clinical trials are required to understand the long-term efficacy in a larger clinical sample. This trial was registered on ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT 03917953).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Neutralizing antibody and T cell responses to SARS-CoV-2 vaccination in hematopoietic cell transplant recipients

Current availability of various vaccination platforms against SARS-CÎ¿V-2 generates optimism toward the development of robust herd immunity and end of the pandemic. For particular populations however, such as the hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) recipients who represent a highly vulnerable population to COVID-19 with dismal prognosis and mortality higher than 20% [1,2,3], there is an urgent need for a prompt and effective protection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Baicalin regulates autophagy to interfere with small intestinal acute graft-versus-host disease

Acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) is the main complication of and cause of death after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Baicalin can protect the small intestinal epithelial cells of rats against TNF-Î±-induced injury and alleviate enteritis-related diarrhea. To verify whether baicalin can protect the small intestinal mucosal barrier by regulating abnormal autophagy and interfering with intestinal aGVHD, a mouse model of aGVHD was established. CB6F1 micewere intravenously injected with a suspension of mononuclear cells derived from BALB/c donor mouse bone marrow and splenic tissue after treatment with 60Co X-rays. After treatment with different doses of baicalin for 15Â days, the survival time, serum TNF-Î± and IL-10 levels, and autophagy markers levels in the intestine were assessed. A cell model of intestinal barrier dysfunction was also used to verify the effect of baicalin. The results showed that baicalin significantly prolonged the survival time, significantly reduced the aGVHD pathology score and clinical score by decreasing the TNF-Î± level with increasing the IL-10 level compared with the control. Transmission electron microscopy examination showed that baicalin treatment increased the number of autophagic vacuoles and led to the recovery of mitochondrial structures in the intestinal mucosal epithelial cells of mice and in Caco-2 cells. Western blotting results showed that baicalin treatment enhanced autophagy in vivo by regulating the AMPK/mTOR autophagy pathway. Similar results were observed in vitro in Caco-2 cells. Furthermore, the effect of baicalin was reduced after combination treatment with the autophagy inhibitor 3-methyladenine(3-MA). Baicalin can decrease the severity of small intestinal aGVHD by regulating autophagy by influencing imbalances in inflammatory cytokine levels and mucosal barrier damage, thus baicalin may have potential as a new treatment for aGVHD.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Targeting brain lesions of non-small cell lung cancer by enhancing CCL2-mediated CAR-T cell migration

Metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) remains largely incurable and the prognosis is extremely poor once it spreads to the brain. In particular, in patients with brain metastases, the blood brain barrier (BBB) remains a significant obstacle for the biodistribution of antitumor drugs and immune cells. Here we report that chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells targeting B7-H3 (B7-H3.CAR) exhibit antitumor activity in vitro against tumor cell lines and lung cancer organoids, and in vivo in xenotransplant models of orthotopic and metastatic NSCLC. The co-expression of the CCL2 receptor CCR2b in B7-H3.CAR-T cells, significantly improves their capability of passing the BBB, providing enhanced antitumor activity against brain tumor lesions. These findings indicate that leveraging T-cell chemotaxis through CCR2b co-expression represents a strategy to improve the efficacy of adoptive T-cell therapies in patients with solid tumors presenting with brain metastases.
CANCER
Nature.com

Modulation of energy metabolism to overcome drug resistance in chronic myeloid leukemia cells through induction of autophagy

Tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) such as imatinib (IM) are key drugs for treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Development of drug resistance to TKIs due to BCR-ABL mutation, especially T315I mutation, poses a major challenge in the clinical treatment of CML. The purpose of this study was to test metabolic modulation as a potential strategy to overcome imatinib resistance based on the possible crosstalk between BCR-ABL signaling and metabolic changes in CML. 2-deoxy-d-glucose (2-DG) was used to modulate the glucose metabolism in CML cells sensitive to IM (KBM5 cell line) and resistant to imatinib with BCR-ABL T315I mutation (KBM5-T315I cell line). Seahorse XFe24 extracellular flux analyzer to quantify oxygen consumption rate (OCR) and extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) was used to measure cellular energy metabolism. Cell proliferation was analyzed by CCK-8 assay and MTS assay. Annexin V/PI staining was used to evaluate cell apoptosis. Autophagy-related proteins and enzyme/proteins were detected by Western blotting. Cellular ATP concentration was detected using an ATP-based Cell Titer Kit. The combined action of 2-DG and IM was evaluated by calculating the drug combination index. Our results found that inhibition of glucose metabolism by 2-DG significantly impaired the viability of CML cells and co-treatment with 2-DG and imatinib induced a synergistic inhibition of KBM5 and KBM5-T315I cells. 2-DG induced cell death by autophagy, not by apoptosis, as evidenced by increased expression of Beclin1 and LC3AII and lack of annexin V/PI-positive cells. At the biochemical level, 2-DG inhibited glycolysis and mitochondrial oxygen consumption manifested by a significant decrease in ECAR and OCR, and a depletion of ATP. The severe metabolic stress induced by 2-DG in CML cells led to autophagic cell death. Our results suggested a metabolic vulnerability of CML cells that could be targeted by a combination of 2-DG and imatinib as an alternative treatment for imatinib-resistant CML.
CANCER
Nature.com

Identification of ubiquitin-specific protease 32 as an oncogene in glioblastoma and the underlying mechanisms

Glioblastoma (GBM) patients present poor prognosis. Deubiquitination by deubiquitinating enzymes (DUBs) is a critical process in cancer progression. Ubiquitin-specific proteases (USPs) constitute the largest sub-family of DUBs. Evaluate the role of USP32 in GBM progression and provide a potential target for GBM treatment. Clinical significance of USP32 was investigated using Gene Expression Omnibus databases. Effects of USP32 on cell growth and metastasis were studied in vitro and in vivo. Differentially expressive genes between USP32-knockdown U-87 MG cells and negative control cells were detected using RNA sequencing and used for Gene Ontology and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomic pathway enrichment analyses. Finally, RT-qPCR was used to validate the divergent expression of genes involved in the enriched pathways. USP32 was upregulated in GBM patients, being correlated to poor prognosis. USP32 downregulation inhibited cell growth and metastasis in vitro. Furthermore, USP32 knockdown inhibited tumorigenesis in vivo. In addition, UPS32 was identified as a crucial regulator in different pathways including cell cycle, cellular senescence, DNA replication, base excision repair, and mismatch repair pathways. USP32 acts as an oncogene in GBM through regulating several biological processes/pathways. It could be a potential target for GBM treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

Honeybee gut Lactobacillus modulates host learning and memory behaviors via regulating tryptophan metabolism

Honeybees are highly social insects with a rich behavioral repertoire and are a versatile model for neurobiological research. Their gut microbiota comprises a limited number of host-restricted bacterial phylotypes that are important for honeybee health. However, it remains unclear how specific gut members affect honeybee behaviors. Here, we find that antibiotic exposure disturbs the gut community and influences honeybee phenotypes under field conditions. Using laboratory-generated gnotobiotic bees, we show that a normal gut microbiota is required for olfactory learning and memory abilities. Brain transcriptomic profiling reveals distinct brain gene expression patterns between microbiota-free and conventional bees. Subsequent metabolomic analyses of both hemolymph and gut samples show that the microbiota mainly regulates tryptophan metabolism. Our results indicate that host-specific Lactobacillus strains promote memory behavior by transforming tryptophan to indole derivatives that activate the host aryl hydrocarbon receptor. Our findings highlight the contributions of specific gut members to honeybee neurological processes, thus providing a promising model to understand host-microbe interactions.
WILDLIFE
NewsBreak
Benzinga

Clever Leaves Partners With Biom Therapeutics As Supplier Of Pharmaceutical-Grade CBD Used In Clinical Trials

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. CLVR CLVRW, announced a two-year supply agreement with American, clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, Biom Therapeutics to provide high quality CBD isolate. Clever Leaves has already provided Biom Therapeutics with the first shipment of EU GMP compliant CBD isolate to be manufactured by Biom into formulations for use...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Lactate promotes the growth of patient-derived organoids from hepatopancreatobiliary cancers via ENO1/HIF1Î± pathway and does not affect their drug sensitivities

The long culture duration of patient-derived organoids (PDOs) have severely limited their clinical applications. The aim of this study was to determine the effect of lactate supplementation on the growth, genetic profiles and drug sensitivities of PDOs from hepatopancreatobiliary tumors. LM3, Huh7, Panc02, and RBE cell lines were cultured as organoids in the presence or absence of lactate, and total protein was extracted to measure the expression of Î±-enolase (ENO1), hypoxia-inducible factor-1Î± (HIF1Î±), AKT, and PI3 kinase (PI3K). Thirteen hepatopancreatobiliary tumor specimens were collected during surgical resection and cultured as PDOs with or without l-lactate. Hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) staining and immunohistochemical staining were performed on the original tissues and PDOs to compare their pathological structures, and their genetic profiles were analyzed by whole-exome sequencing (WES). The sensitivity of the PDOs to gemcitabine, 5-fluorouracil, cisplatin, paclitaxel, ivosidenib, infigratinib, and lenvatinib were evaluated in terms of cell viability. Peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) were isolated and co-cultured with PDOs to test the sensitivity of PDOs to tislelizumab. The addition of 20"‰mM lactate significantly promoted the growth of LM3 and Huh 7 organoids by 217% and 36%, respectively, compared to the control group, and the inhibition of lactate transporter decreased their growth. The HIF1Î±/ENO1/AKT/PI3K pathway was also activated by lactate. The inhibition of enolase also partly decreased the growth of organoids treated with lactate. Furthermore, 20"‰mM lactate increased the viability of 9 PDOs from 135% to 317% without affecting their pathological features. The genetic similarity, in terms of single nucleotide variations, insertions, and deletions, between original tissues and lactate-treated PDOs ranged from 83.2% to 94.1%, and that between the untreated and lactate-treated PDOs was at least 93.2%. Furthermore, the addition of lactate did not significantly change the dose"“response curves of the PDOs to chemotherapeutic drugs, targeted drugs, and immune checkpoint inhibitor, especially for the drugs to which the cells were sensitive. Thus, lactate can be added to the culture medium of PDOs to promote their growth without altering their genetic profiles and drug sensitivities.
CANCER

