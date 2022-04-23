County’s turkey kill stands at 239

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation said 86 deer out of 32,000 tested were positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) between July 2021 and April 2022. CWD is a deadly illness in white-tailed deer and other members of the deer family. The MDC said it’s relatively rare in Missouri, but the efforts […]
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. — A group of Ste. Genevieve County residents is rallying to try and stop a strip mine they say would change their way of life. The proposed silica sand mine would sit on roughly 249 acres of land off Highway 32, about five miles south of the small community of Weingarten, Missouri.
There are very few places in America where you can dive underwater in an old lead mine, but that's exactly what you can do in Missouri. Some divers have shared video of what lurks underneath those waters. There's no location quite like the Bonne Terre Mine. The official website says...
It's history is rich and it's famous for some very good reasons. However, this now-abandoned Missouri bridge is also notorious for being the scene of a double murder in 1991. If you're familiar with the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge near St. Louis, you know it was formerly part of Route 66. It was built in the 1920's and as this brief documentary shows, it was a harrowing drive back when it had traffic on it, but was also a historic structure.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Home security company Safewise has released its annual report of the safest cities in the state. Several St. Louis area towns rank in the top ten. The list is created by examining crime rates calculated by the FBI. They also conduct a survey to find out how concerned people are about […]
NOEL, Mo. — At the beginning of the month, April 1, 2022, Noel Marshal’s Office engaged in a pursuit with a white GMC Yukon. The vehicle evaded officers. Following the pursuit, investigation revealed the registered owner was untruthful about being in the vehicle during that pursuit. Additionally it was discovered their two children were present in the vehicle. As a...
ST. LOUIS – A man caught a 50-pound fish in the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri Department of Conservation said Troy Staggs caught the 30-year-old and 56-inch long lake sturgeon when his “fishing tackle wrapped around its tail!” MDC said it took Staggs 47 minutes to bring the fish to the boat. Staggs then […]
It's been said that records are meant to be broken. Don't tell that to Paul Dilley of Springfield. He broke a fishing record in Missouri 50 years ago and it still hasn't been broken. The Missouri Department of Conservation shared a throwback video this weekend telling the story of how...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – This spring, you might see some cute, newborn animals outside. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) tells OzarksFirst no matter how innocent or abandoned an animal may look, don’t take one into your home. OzarksFirst spoke with the MDC about what folks should keep in mind. Media specialist Francis Skalicky says even […]
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – One person was killed in a house fire early Friday morning in Madison County, Illinois. The fire was at a home on Franko Lane. Fire officials were called to the scene at about 1 a.m. When officials arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames, and the victim was inside the […]
ST. LOUIS – A 20-year-old man from Lincoln, Missouri won $100,000 for catching the biggest bass of the weekend at the Big Bass Bash that took place at the Lake of the Ozarks. Kaleb Allison won the 2022 Spring Big Bass Bash competition. He caught his 7.58-pound bass on Sunday between 1 p.m. and 3 […]
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A facility with a permanent ban on acquiring a license to breed animals has tried once again to breed dogs. The Humane Society of Missouri rescued 19 dogs and puppies from a kennel in Hickory County, Missouri. Currently the subject of a case by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, the breeder had been the focus of the humane society’s animal cruelty task force before.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of stealing a horse in southern Illinois. Dakota H. Horton, 25, of Thompsonville, Ill., was charged with theft over $10,000 but not more than $100,000 and two counts of violation of order of protection. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office,...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people are hospitalized after they were shot during two separate disturbances overnight in Greene County. Police say an argument led to one of the shootings overnight in Springfield. Around 2:20 a.m., two large groups of people were arguing in the 1000 block of East Division street. The argument escalated to the point in which shots were fired and someone was hit in the lower leg.
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) released the official crash report from an overnight accident involving a semi-truck that slammed into an overpass bridge along Interstate 44 in Jasper County. The two vehicle accident, involving a Hobby Lobby semi-truck and a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up...
