In a 90-minute interview, the farmer and state senator from Lassen County talks about crime, climate change and the cost of living, and vows to cooperate with Democrats. They may not agree on much, but Republican gubernatorial hopeful Brian Dahle pledges that Democratic lawmakers would find a more receptive partner at the Capitol if he unseats Gov. Gavin Newsom this year.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO