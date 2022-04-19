ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

CA WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SFGate
 3 days ago

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 05:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-25 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Santa Barbara County South Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County South Coast and Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Very low visibility will create dangerous driving conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dense fog will affect freeways as well as city streets.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
SFGate

The Nation's Weather

A major storm will spin over the North Central states today. for the third week in a row. The storm will create blizzard. conditions with heavy snow in western parts of the Dakotas,. as well as eastern Montana and northern Wyoming. The same. storm will spread a swath of severe...
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

CT New York NY Zone Forecast

Northern Fairfield- 323 AM EDT Sat Apr 23 2022. .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,. becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming. northeast around...
FAIRFIELD, CT
News 12

Cool, cloudy Saturday for Long Island ahead of evening rain

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Brian Fitzgerald says today will be partly cloudy with a chance of evening rain. NEXT: Increasing clouds this afternoon, temperatures a few degrees below normal. FORECAST:. TODAY: Sun to clouds. Cool. High 58. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a scattered rain shower possible. Low 47. SUNDAY: Sun...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy