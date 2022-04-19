Senate, House candidates raise millions for Ohio contests

As the May 3 election approaches, campaigns across the state are reporting their pre-primary hauls, with millions of dollars pouring into Senate and Congressional races.

Seven Republicans and three Democrats are jockeying for the seat currently held by retiring U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R., Ohio).

The latest quarterly report covers activity through March 31 and provides the last glimpse before the primary election of the health of campaigns during the home stretch.

For the Republicans, former Ohio GOP chairman Jane Timken has reported more than $1 million in total receipts for the campaign between two committees and has more than $1.4 million on hand heading into the closing days of the primary.

"This race is about who can be trusted to advance the America First agenda and beat Tim Ryan," she said. "I am the strongest candidate in this field who has been there for the grassroots, has delivered for the America First agenda, and who can defeat Democrats in November with our country on the line.”

That statement was made before former President Donald Trump formally handed J.D. Vance the endorsement that others aggressively sought in the race. Mr. Trump is planning a rally on Saturday at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, where Mr. Vance has been announced as a guest speaker.

Mr. Vance, an author and venture capitalist, raised just over $671,000 between two committees in the first quarter. A loan of $700,000 gives him more than $1.6 million on hand as election day draws near.

State Sen. Matt Dolan (R., Chagrin Falls), is sitting with a healthy $4.5 million on hand after raising more than $224,000 in the latest cycle. He’s loaned himself $2.5 million for the campaign and was the only candidate who did not court Mr. Trump for an endorsement, sending the message that he feels he can win without his support.

“Ohio, America, and the Republican Party deserve better. My focus remains on advancing conservative policies that will strengthen our state and nation and running a campaign worthy of the people I endeavor to serve,” Mr. Dolan said in a statement.

Investment banker Mike Gibbons brought in $262,389 in contributions, bringing his total to more than $587,000 for the entire campaign. Mr. Gibbons had deep enough pockets to loan himself another $5 million for the campaign and has more than $3.3 million on hand.

Former State Treasurer Josh Mandel’s campaign committee raised $177,200 in the first quarter, giving him $574,464 in individual contributions for the entire campaign. His campaign is still reporting over $2.7 million on hand as election day approaches.

The two GOP “citizen candidates” — Columbus area businessmen Mark Pukita and Neil Patel — raised $9,393 and $1,504 in the first quarter, respectively.

A poll conducted last week by the Trafalgar Group put Mr. Mandel in the lead at 28 percent and Mr. Vance in second at 22.6 percent. The other candidates were polling in the teens and single digits, but the race still appears to be wide open, with 13.1 percent of voters who remain undecided, according to the poll.

On the Democratic side, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of the Youngstown area continues to outraise his primary opponents by a wide margin, raising a total of $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 and over $11.2 million for the entire campaign.

“We’re proud to have momentum on Tim’s side in the race to flip Ohio’s open Senate seat,” Ryan campaign spokesman Izzi Levy said. “Tim’s record-breaking fundraising and grassroots support from all 88 counties are a testament to his commitment to the Ohio workers he’s spent his career fighting for — an undeniable contrast with the clown car of out-of-touch GOP millionaires raiding their own fortunes to try to buy themselves this seat.”

As of Friday’s reporting deadline, the Ryan campaign had over $6.4 million in cash on hand. According to the campaign, he collected more than 29,000 donors from all 88 Ohio counties, with 97 percent of contributions being $100 or less.

Finance reports show that Mr. Ryan’s opponent, Columbus area consumer protection attorney Morgan Harper netted just under $328,000 in contributions for the quarter, giving her a total of around $1.1 million for the campaign and a reported $378,146 in cash on hand.

A finance report for Columbus area information technology executive and Democrat Traci “TJ” Johnson was not available on the Federal Elections Commission’s website.

In Ohio’s 9th Congressional District, four Republicans are seeking the nomination for the right to face off against nearly 40-year Democratic incumbent Rep. Marcy Kaptur of Toledo in the November general election.

Ms. Kaptur raised $433,526 in the first quarter of 2022, giving her more than $1.3 million on hand as she prepares for an election in a redrawn district that has become more GOP-friendly.

Among her potential Republican opponents, State Rep. Craig Riedel (R., Defiance) leads the way in terms of fund-raising with $264,980 raised since his campaign launched in January. He’s also loaned himself $150,000 for the campaign, giving him just under $415,000 in total receipts, and has just over $340,000 on hand.

“Since announcing my campaign for Congress in January, we’ve raised $415,000. I’m humbled by the overwhelming support of voters from across Ohio, the generosity of conservatives looking to have their voices heard in Washington, and their faith in my effort to represent them in Congress,” Mr. Riedel said in a statement.

State Sen. Theresa Gavarone (R., Huron), has raised $115,935 and $169,688 in total contributions for the entire campaign. A previous $50,000 loan gives her $163,271 on hand.

Air Force veteran J.R. Majewski, a Republican of Port Clinton, collected a total of $46,257 in contributions, giving him $194,905 raised and a previous loan of $45,500 that brings him to $78,156 on hand.

Although being challenged in court, the latest Republican-drawn map remains valid for this election cycle. On paper, the 9th District has the slightest of Democratic edges. It includes all of Lucas, Fulton, Ottawa Erie, Sandusky, Williams, and Defiance counties and a piece of northeastern Wood County.

Early voting for the May 3 primary election is already under way.