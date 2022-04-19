ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

Utah child porn suspect facing new charges

By Spencer Burt
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OrALi_0fE3X0Eu00

***Editor's note: This article contains information about the alleged sexual abuse of a child. Detectives have asked that anyone who was a victim of 54-year-old Kevin Sykes of Utah County to contact the sheriff's office at (801) 851-4010.***

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual abuse, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673 or the online chat hotline at rainn.org/resources . In an emergency situation, call 911 immediately.

________

SANTAQUIN, Utah — A Utah County man who was charged earlier this month with child pornography possession has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a child over a span of at least four years.

Kevin G. Sykes, a 54-year-old Springville resident, was arrested April 5 after police said they found child pornography on his phone . He was in a youth leadership position at the time, in which he worked with adolescent boys.

Sykes told police that he only sought out computer-animated images and videos, but there were multiple photos of real children being sexually abused found during the search, court documents stated.

Since his arrest, investigators with the Utah County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit have learned of multiple incidents of alleged sexual abuse by Sykes.

In one of these cases, the teenage boy told police that Sykes began abusing him at the age of 13, and over a period of 3-4 years, Sykes gave him thousands of dollars to keep quiet about what he was doing. The boy said Sykes had inappropriately touched him more than 100 times, raped him, and physically assaulted him.

Police said Sykes was a "person of trust" to the boy.

READ: 29-year-old Utah man accused of drugging, raping 14-year-old girl

On Monday, police went to the house in Santaquin where Sykes was at the time to arrest him for these new counts. They said he resisted arrest, and his niece, 34-year-old Amanda Freer, also obstructed the arrest by swinging at the officers.

Freer was arrested on two counts of assaulting an officer and one count of obstructing justice, all three of which are class-A misdemeanors. Her bail was set at $2,500.

Sykes was booked for forcible sodomy and human trafficking (both first-degree felonies), as well as sexual abuse of a minor, child abuse involving physical injury, and obstructing justice (all class-A misdemeanors).

Sykes was ordered to be held without bail in this latest arrest.

In his initial arrest earlier this month, he was granted bail at $5,000. Investigators said after he was released, Sykes was seen in public with "an unknown 14-15 year old male."

Detectives said they have also been contacted by two men who reported being victimized by Sykes nearly 30 years ago.

READ: Victim, family share experience with church youth leader arrested for child porn

"Detectives continue to investigate this case and they believe it is very likely that there are others who have been victimized by him. If anyone knows of someone who was victimized by Sykes, please call Detectives at (801)851-4010," a press release from the Utah County Sheriff's Office read.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santaquin, UT
City
Springville, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
County
Utah County, UT
Utah County, UT
Crime & Safety
TIME

Texas Is About to Execute a Woman for Her Daughter's Death. But She May Well Be Innocent

The clock is ticking. On April 27, the state of Texas is scheduled to execute by lethal injection 53 year-old Melissa Lucio . In 2008, Ms. Lucio was convicted largely on the basis of a confession for the alleged murder of her two-year-old daughter, Mariah. Now her attorneys have filed a clemency petition to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. They point to evidence indicating that the child died from injuries resulting from an accident, not murder.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Child Pornography#Sex Abuse#Police
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
BBC

Child rapist Melvin Miller jailed again over further attacks

A child rapist who possessed the largest library of indecent images a police force had ever found has been given more jail time after admitting further offences against a young girl. Melvin Miller was sentenced to 16 years in April 2020 after pleading guilty to 30 offences against two girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
Fox News

Texas woman called police an hour before officers found her body

A young woman tried to call the police for an hour before authorities found her body. Zarea Dixon, 25, died most likely via strangulation and beating, police say. Her body was found in her home by police in February. She was covered in wounds and signs of physical abuse allegedly from her ex, Tahj Pinson, 24.
TEXAS STATE
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy