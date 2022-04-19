Wilco Mark 20th Anniversary of ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’ With New Collab — ‘Jesus Don’t Cry’ Beer and All

Click here to read the full article.

It’s been more than two decades since Wilco dropped one of the best albums of all time , Yankee Hotel Foxtrot . To celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2002 classic, the band has kicked off an eight-show run , and even announced a deluxe reissue that’s due in September. And now, the group has collaborated with Foxtrot, a modern convenience store headquartered in the band’s Chicago hometown, on new merch and a pop-up called the Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Market .



The new Wilco Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Market collection includes cereal, apparel, dad hats and lighters — all now available at Foxtrot’s in-person pop-up. But if you can’t make it to the Windy City, you can still buy most of the new collab online, with a few exceptions.

Ryan Segedi



As far as the Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Market snacks go, the band and convenience shop created a gummy mix named after the album opener, called “I Am Trying to Eat Your Heart” gummies , a colorful nine-ounce pack that you can get for under $6 online. There’s also a box of vegan-friendly Wilc-O’s Cinnamon Cereal , made in collaboration with cereal brand OffLimits .

Wilco and Foxtrot didn’t stop there either, and even produced a “Jesus Don’t Cry” pilsner — a play on the lyrics for the Yankee Hotel Foxtrot hit “Jesus, Etc.” — brewed with Chicago’s local Great Central Brewing that might inspire any craft beer-loving Wilco fan to book a plane ticket to collect it in person.

Ryan Segedi



While fans can purchase most of the products from the collaboration online, you can only get the pilsner at Foxtrot’s Old Town shop location as part of the pop-up market that runs until the first of May.

Another exclusive fans can only get at the shop? Some of the cereal boxes at the market contain a 7-inch vinyl record that’s signed by Tweedy hidden inside. The collection also features several pieces of apparel, including logo T-shirts in black and white, along with Wilco x Foxtrot Manager’s Jackets that fans can order online.

Ryan Segedi



The Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Market collection marks the first collaboration between Wilco and Foxtrot, but their shared connection has a long history in the Windy City.

“Chicago is a special place, full of neighborhoods and communities that create a real sense of belonging unlike anywhere else I’ve ever been,” says Jeff Tweedy in a statement. “Foxtrot embraces this sense of community and we’re excited to partner with them as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of our album in this great city.”

“I fell in love with Wilco listening to their live sets in college, and chasing them around venues all over Chicago, so to have the opportunity to partner with the band in celebration of their iconic album is really special,” adds Mike LaVitola, co-founder and CEO of Foxtrot. “We both call Chicago home, and have a lot of love for the community here,” LaVitola continues. “Beyond that, this is really about celebrating food and culture, and creating something fun and unexpected.”

Wilco fans will also get the chance to buy some of the new Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Market merch in real life on April 21 in Chicago for the Foxtrot x Wilco Present: Y.H.F.M. Concert Event at the Hideout, with local outfits Dehd and Tenci set to perform. Fans can buy tickets for the event online , which start at $30 each.

Part of the We Are Touring to Break Your Heart series, the Hideout show is one of several Yankee Hotel Foxtrot anniversary tour dates scheduled throughout April. Following the anniversary shows, Wilco will head to North Adams, Massachusetts, for the band’s Solid Sound Festival in May, with a lineup that includes Japanese Breakfast, Sylvan Esso, and Bonnie “Prince” Billy.