Kiwanis Club of Aiken to hold annual charity golf tournament April 30

The Kiwanis Club of Aiken will hold its annual charity golf tournament Saturday, April 30, at Aiken Golf Club.

The tournament, presented by Singer Wealth Management Group, will begin at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start. The entry fee is $75, and food and beverages will be served to participants. The format is four-person captain's choice, and prizes will be awarded in gross and net divisions.

Golfers will have the opportunity to win many prizes donated by local businesses. If a golfer makes a hole-in-one on No. 16, he or she could drive away in a brand-new car from Honda Cars of Aiken.

There are also chances to win individual prizes for longest drive and closest to the pin on par-3 holes.

The registration deadline to enter the golf tournament is April 25. For more information or to register by phone, call 803-645-0362 or 706-306-9106. To download an entry form, visit aikenkiwanisclub.org.

Mulligans are $5 each or five for $20. Proceeds will benefit Kiwanis-sponsored service leadership programs for area children.

To reach more people and have a greater service impact on their communities, Kiwanis clubs sponsor leadership programs.

In Aiken County, the Kiwanis Club of Aiken sponsors K-Kids at elementary schools, Builders Clubs at middle schools and Key Clubs at high schools. The club also sponsors a Circle K club at USC Aiken and also provides scholarships for graduating Key Club seniors from each high school as well as a CKI student each year at USC Aiken.

Kiwanis also actively serves the local community in volunteer projects such as aiding the Boys and Girls Clubs, Child Advocacy Center, ACTS and volunteerism in many other local projects.

The Kiwanis Club of Aiken stands with more than 550,000 members from K-Kids to Key Club to Kiwanis, spanning many age groups in 80 countries and geographic areas. Each community has different needs, and Kiwanis empowers members to pursue creative ways to serve the needs of children, such as fighting hunger, improving literacy and offering guidance.