Keep an ear out for these acts at Festival of the Arts

OKLAHOMA CITY ( Free Press ) — Spring has sprung, pandemic restrictions have been lifted, and all the festivals and events that withered on the vine throughout the past two years are finally bursting back to life.

In OKC, that means the Oklahoma City Arts Council’s Festival of the Arts, kicking off today (Tuesday, April 19) and running all the way through this weekend with loads of fantastic live music covering everything from hard rock to country to jazz.

To make sure that you’re not overwhelmed by the sprawling, week-long, multi-stage schedule, I’ve put together this “who’s who” to spotlight some of my favorite artists among the impressive lineup gracing Bicentennial Park throughout the festival.

Tuesday, April 19

Bannister Chaava – 5:00pm – Colcord Stage

Kicking things off especially strong with an artist that is undoubtedly among the most creative and unique of the entire OKC music scene. Chaava’s songs are almost deceptively soft and subtle while often hiding a head-spinning level of musical complexity beneath the surface of his jazz-infused folk-pop songwriting.

Tim Buchanan & the Trumpet Vines – 7:30pm – Colcord Stage

Buchanan (a mainstay of Oklahoma festivals for years as both frontman for the acclaimed Cherry Death and as a solo acoustic act) is kicking his new band, the Trumpet Vines, into high gear ahead of their anticipated midwest tour kicking off next month. Arts Fest audiences can expect a rock-solid set of pure, home-style country folk as Buchanan and friends close out the Colcord Stage all night from 7:30 until 9:00.

Wednesday, April 20

BedTime – 3:00pm – Main Stage

Here’s hoping that the weather holds out well Wednesday afternoon, because BedTime’s music is definitely best enjoyed with some sunshine. Their brand of indie-tinged dance-pop is the stuff that music festivals were made for.

Talk of the Town Orchestra – 7:30pm – Main Stage

What better way to close out a mid-week trip to the arts festival than with the city’s leading big band jazz ensemble? And with wine to-go now a thing, you can sip a little red and try out your best swing steps for all to see.

Thursday, April 21st

Chase Kerby – 1:00pm – Colcord Stage

No spotlight list of the many wonderful artists at this festival would be complete without Chase Kerby, the Director and driving force behind the Arts Council’s own Art Moves program.

Kerby is one of the most respected pillars of OKC music, with his own Hotel Nights project, a persistent sideman position within Beau Jennings and the Tigers, and even a storied run on The Voice, but his work as an arts advocate and his continuing vision for Art Moves are his passions.

Catch him on the Colcord Stage in the (admittedly modest) 1:00pm slot with his own gentle, genuine folk songs.

Chase Kerby

Spunk Adams – 7:30pm – Main Stage

There might be no one blowing a better, hotter sax on the OKC jazz scene than Spunk Adams (in the feature photo). If you haven’t had the chance to catch his regular showcases at Hubbly Bubbly, then this will be the perfect chance to see just how easily Spunk can light up his band and his audience with not just his saxophone skills, but his own palpable, infectious energy.

Friday, April 22nd

Opera on Tap OKC – 2:00pm – Main Stage

I always say that if you think you don’t like opera, you just need a good primer with a little fun. Luckily, that’s exactly what Opera on Tap provides. Catch this afternoon set to see some of the most impressive young singers blast through some highlights and favorites from opera classics and just try to walk away without a newfound appreciation for the artform.

Sisteria – 6:00pm – Main Stage

Featuring members of Rainbows are Free, Merry Walkers, Magnificent Bird, and fronted by the force of nature that is Katie Williams, you might call Sisteria some of an Oklahoman dark-rock supergroup, but make no mistake, they have something seriously unique and unmissable to offer.

With a sound hovering somewhere between doom metal and psychedelic country, all anchored by Williams’ impressive pipes, their live show is a spectacle just for the sheer intensity of performance.

Saturday, April 23rd

Wood Willow – 5:00pm – Main Stage

With a heavily bluegrass-infused country sound and an undeniable talent for the double-lead vocal, Wood Willow are starting to pop around OKC, and this is the best chance to check them out if you haven’t, especially as they’ll be celebrating the much-anticipated release of their debut album the day before!

Wood Willow

Keathley – 6:00pm – Colcord Stage

Keathley’s sad, romantic ballads have a way of creating so much atmosphere with just her powerful-yet-delicate voice and a lilting electric guitar. Her music (particularly when she’s going solo) embraces space and softness and draws you in until you can feel the full weight of her remarkably honest and always genuine songwriting. A perfect fit for the early evening on the more intimate Colcord Stage.

Sunday, April 24th

Everything Goes Dance Studio – 1:00pm – Children’s Stage

If you’ve got kids, you can’t hit the festival without checking out the Children’s Stage and its packed slate of family-friendly shows.

Everything Goes Dance is a perfect, energetic choice to get your kids moving in the crowd, and their performance showcases are always good for a few fun surprises that the little ones should love.

Finite Galaxy – 5:00pm – Main Stage

There’s no better way to close out the festival on a Sunday evening than with the poetic philosophy of rap duo Finite Galaxy. With their atmospheric, world music-inspired tracks, and their universal and astronomical lyrical messaging, they’re guaranteed to send off this Arts Fest with the perfect mix of art and community, and that’s exactly what this festival is about.

For more information, and to check out the entire lineup and schedule for all of the performers at Festival of the Arts, visit artscouncilokc.com.

Last Updated April 19, 2022, 6:15 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor

