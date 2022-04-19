ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathie Wood’s flagship ARK fund tumbles more than 60% from its 2021 peak

By Joy Wiltermuth
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
Cathie Wood, chief executive and chief investment officer of Ark Invest, speaks during the Bitcoin Conference at Miami Beach, Fla., on April 7. Getty Images

After riding high early in the pandemic, Cathie Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund

has tumbled more than 60% from its February 2021 peak, according to Bespoke Investment Group.

Worse yet, shares of companies held by the fund were down 70% on average from their 5-year highs (see chart below).

Only one stock in the fund — Signify Health Inc.

— was up on the year, while its overall holdings were down 40.8% on average in 2022, according to the Bespoke report issued late Tuesday.

ARKK is down 60% from peak, but the average stock in the fund is down even more. Bespoke Investment Group

The chart details ARK Innovation’s holdings from its biggest concentration to its smallest, an itemized list of the damage unfolding in some of Wood’s buzziest bets in the arena of “disruptive” technology.

: ‘Private markets get it,’ but disruptive tech is beaten-up in the stock market, says ARK’s Cathie Wood

Specifically, the fund’s largest holding, shares of Tesla Inc.

, were off 18.4% since peaking Nov. 4, 2021, followed by a nearly 82% drop in its second-largest exposure, Zoom Video Communications Inc.

, from its high.

“Given that TSLA is by far the largest ARKK holding with a 10.55% weight, its smaller decline relative to the rest of the ETF’s holdings has helped ARKK from falling even more,” Bespoke analysts wrote.

However, the team also said “it’s going to take a huge rally in the ‘growth’ space,” and that ARKK’s average holding would need to climb 348% to get back to prior highs. Wood’s team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shares of many formerly high-flying technology companies have fallen since COVID-19 vaccinations rolled out broadly last year. Most took another step lower since the Federal Reserve switched course in late November, signaling it would end its easy-money stance earlier than previously anticipated to help fight high inflation.

Treasury yields

have climbed sharply on the Fed’s plans to aggressively raise its policy rate this year, and to significantly reduce its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet, potentially starting at the central bank’s upcoming May 3-4 meeting.

Comments / 1

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

