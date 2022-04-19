ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid smashes the Bulldogs as 'too many' players test positive - with club possibly unable to field a team against the Broncos unless the NRL grants them a special exemption

By Shayne Bugden
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Bulldogs boss Phil Gould has revealed that several Canterbury players have returned positive Covid tests and the club has been forced to ask the NRL for a special exemption to fill their roster ahead of their game against Brisbane on Friday night.

'Covid and injury issues @NRL_Bulldogs this morning,' Gould wrote in a tweet on Monday.

'Players have been sent for PCR tests to confirm RAT results. We will be applying to NRL for exemptions to fill our player quotas for this trip to Brisbane. The world these days.'

Asked how many players returned positive RATs, Gould said, 'Too many.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Y4Dq_0fE3VT0Y00
Dogs boss Phil Gould replied 'too many' when he was asked how many players returned positive RATs for Covid

At least four players returned positive RATs, according to the Daily Telegraph, which reported most of the team's squad attended a dinner on Tuesday night.

Brent Naden, Jake Averillo, Ava Seumanufagai and Reece Hoffman are among the players caught up in the drama.

All NRL players must return a negative RAT result before being allowed to train under NRL rules.

In addition to the Covid drama, Canterbury are dealing with a number of injuries that are further testing their depth, with Gould outlining their roster struggles in a tweet on Tuesday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LkAcp_0fE3VT0Y00
Last-placed Canterbury have asked the NRL for a special exemption to fill their roster before their trip to Brisbane for Friday night's game against the Broncos

'Bulldogs used 22 players in first 6 rounds. This week club struggled to name 24 players who are available.

'RFM [Raymond Faitala-Mariner], Matt Doorey, Braidon Burns, Jack Hetherington, Paul Alamoti (returning from injury), Chris Patolo are unavailable. Several of the named 24 are also unavailable,' he wrote.

