ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Funeral of The Wanted star Tom Parker to take place

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eZmWu_0fE3VQMN00

The funeral of The Wanted star Tom Parker will take place on Wednesday, with fans gathering outside to pay their respects.

The singer died last month at the age of 33, surrounded by his family and bandmates, 17 months after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

Close friends and family are expected to attend the private service in Queensway, Petts Wood, in south-east London, on Wednesday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PvRuY_0fE3VQMN00
Tom and Kelsey Parker (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Parker’s widow Kelsey has invited fans to line the route as they head to the church, where they will be able to watch the service outside on big screens.

She has also created a GoFundMe page to “keep Tom’s memory alive forever” via donations to charitable causes, instead of sending flowers and cards.

The page exceeded its £5,000 target within the first 12 hours and so far has received more than £54,000 in donations.

Earlier this month, Kelsey thanked all those who have donated to the fund for their “heartwarming messages” which she said have “really shone a light on just what a legend my Tom is” and highlighted his achievements in the final 18 months of his life.

The couple married in 2018 and had a daughter, Aurelia Rose, in 2019 and a son, Bodhi, in October last year.

Parker disclosed in October 2020 that he had been diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma and had begun radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

Despite his diagnosis, in the weeks before his death he had performed on stage with his bandmates as part of their much-delayed reunion tour.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 3

Related
newschain

Tom Parker’s bandmates from The Wanted carry his coffin as funeral begins

The coffin has arrived at the funeral of Tom Parker, carried by his bandmates from The Wanted, as Champagne Supernova by Oasis played to fans gathered outside. Jay McGuiness, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes served as pallbearers, and the singer’s widow Kelsey was among the procession into St Francis of Assisi church in Petts Wood, south-east London.
MUSIC
newschain

Prospective jurors tell Kardashians to their faces what they think of them

Kim Kardashian and her family sat in the front row of a Los Angeles courtroom on Monday as prospective jurors expressed their feelings about the celebrities to their faces. Kardashian, her mother Kris Jenner and her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were present in the court as they are defendants in a lawsuit brought by Rob Kardashian’s former fiancee Blac Chyna.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wanted#Brain Tumour#East London#Flowers#Queensway#Petts Wood
Page Six

Bruce Willis pictured for first time since aphasia diagnosis reveal

Bruce Willis was all smiles as he snuggled with his wife in a pair of touching photos – his first public appearance since she announced his heartbreaking aphasia diagnosis. “Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat,” Emma Heming Willis captioned the two images she posted Wednesday on Instagram, along with the hashtag #offthegrid.
CELEBRITIES
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
US Magazine

Dax Shepard Jokes About Kristen Bell Divorcing Him Now That She Met Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes

She’s got a crush! Dax Shepard knows Kristen Bell is a Yellowstone fan, and meeting star Luke Grimes was a huge moment for her. “Well, that’s a wrap on my marriage!” Shepard, 47, captioned a snap via Instagram on Sunday, April 17. Grimes, 38, and the Veronica Mars alum, 41, tightly embraced each other. Bell gave a slight smile while the Yellowstone star looked pensive and brooding — very much like his character, Kayce Dutton.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Pauley Perrette Decided to Leave 'NCIS' After 15 Years on the Show

Fans of NCIS are very aware that the state of the show's cast is constantly in flux. It makes sense when you've been on the air for almost two decades that familiar faces will come and go, but a few departures really stuck out to fans more than others. Case-in-point: when Pauley Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 years on the hit crime show, decided to leave NCIS.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Rumer Willis gets a fresh new look amidst dad's health battle

Rumer Willis brightened her day by showing off a stunning makeover on Thursday which suited her down to the ground. The actress and her famous family have been going through a challenging time as they come to grips with her dad, Bruce Willis', aphasia diagnosis. But Rumer was determined to...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Announces Engagement to Former Adult Film Star

Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Hallmark Seals the Deal! Holly Robinson Peete Will Continue Making Christmas Movies for the Feel-Good Network

Holly Robinson Peete is the latest actress to sign an exclusive multi-picture deal with Hallmark Channel. Peete has starred in several films for the network including the Morning Show Mysteries franchise of films on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Meet the Peetes, Hallmark Channel’s first entry into the unscripted reality show arena. The deal includes exclusivity on holiday movies starring the former 21 Jump Street actress.
NFL
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
130K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy