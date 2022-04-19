ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmore County, AL

Expect Delays at Redland Road/ Firetower Road Roundabout on April 20th

elmoreautauganews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELMORE COUNTY – Expect delays at the roundabout construction site Wednesday morning, April 20th, especially in the southbound lane of...

elmoreautauganews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Deschutes County road construction update: Week of March 27-April 2

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of March 27-April 2. US 20: Ward-Hamby Road Intersection Project (Bend Area) – Ward Road is closed between US 20 and Bear Creek Road. Hamby Road also remains closed between US 20 and Neff Road as part of the ODOT US 20 Ward/Hamby roundabout project. Hamby Road is closed to through-traffic between US 20 and Neff Road. A designated detour route is in place via US 20, Erickson Road and Neff Road. Ward Road is also closed between US 20 and Bear Creek Road. A designated detour route is in place between US 20 and Bear Creek Road.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
WETM

Wellsboro road work expected to last until November

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – As many road construction projects begin across the Twin Tiers, drivers in Tioga County are being reminded of another project that is expected to last into the fall. A bridge rehabilitation project will begin on April 4 at the intersection of Route 6 (East Avenue)...
WELLSBORO, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Traffic
City
Elmore, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Elmore County, AL
Government
County
Elmore County, AL
WAAY-TV

One man dead after major crash on I-65N in Athens

One man is dead after a crash on I-65 Wednesday morning. Limestone County Coroner Mike West said a man driving a truck hit a motor home on the side of the road. The two were then hit by an 18 wheeler. According to ALEA Trooper Brandon Bailey, the crash happened...
ATHENS, AL
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz Sanitation District warns of traffic delays due to road repairs

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The south end of Mar Vista Drive, Lafayette Street and Bain Avenue, between Nova Drive and Laurel Avenue, will be closed on March 31. The closures will occur from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and are necessary for road improvements. The Santa Cruz County Sanitation District would like drivers to be The post Santa Cruz Sanitation District warns of traffic delays due to road repairs appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KOOL 96.5

Road Work on U.S. 93 Between Shoshone and Richfield Starts in April

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-Preliminary work on irrigation systems along U.S. Highway 93/U.S. 26 will get underway in April for a larger repaving project later in the summer between Shoshone and Richfield. The Idaho Transportation Department announced work on irrigation structures will need to be done before water begins to flow on a stretch of highway between Marley Road and Jim Bryne Slough, about a six mile stretch. The work will last through the month of April. Flaggers will be in place at various points where there will be one lane of travel. ITD said motorists will have plan on 10 minutes delays. Once the first phase of the project is done crews will return later in July to start the second paving phase. “During the second phase of construction, we will mill and repave the existing surface of the highway,” said ITD Project Manager Tom Logan in a prepared statement. “We will also reconstruct the profile of the roadway in three areas to remove hills south of Richfield. This will increase sight distance for motorists and improve safety.”
SHOSHONE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Commission#Trucks
WSFA

I-85 near Ann Street reopens hours after 18-wheeler overturns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Interstate 85 is open again after an 18-wheeler crashed and overturned Thursday morning, according to Montgomery police. The Alabama Department of Transportation says the crash happened in the northbound lanes at mile marker 3.4. That’s just past the Ann Street exit. ALGO traffic cameras show the commercial vehicle on its side with its cargo dumped into the roadway.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

Elba issues water boiling advisory

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — The city of Elba has issued a notice for its residents to boil water. “Anyone that has experienced low pressure to the point you could not maintain your household should boil water until further notice. We apologize for this inconvenience and are working hard with ADEM to resolve the problem.”
ELBA, AL
WAAY-TV

Power outage scheduled for portions of Marshall, DeKalb counties

Customers who get their power from the Cherokee Electric Cooperative could be faced with a power outage Wednesday night. The co-op announced the Tennessee Valley Authority has scheduled a transmission outage for the Whitesboro substation. The outage is expected to begin at 11:50 p.m. Wednesday and could last until 5:50 a.m. Thursday.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WSFA

I-85 NB reopens 2 hours after tractor-trailer crash in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - All northbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Macon County have reopened approximately two hours after a two-vehicle crash caused traffic delays for several miles. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. near the 46 mile marker and involved a tractor-trailer...
MACON COUNTY, AL
WSAV News 3

Truck strikes, kills man in Georgetown area

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a truck in the Georgetown area Wednesday morning, according to the Chatham County Police Department. The Georgia State Patrol says the crash happened at 15050 Grove Point Rd around 10:50 a.m. A Ford F-150 truck was traveling east and hit a parked Ford […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Auburn Rodeo hosting upcoming concert in Macon County, possible traffic delays

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Saturday, the Auburn Rodeo will host a concert at the Sistrunk Farms in Opelika, Alabama. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) advises drivers to “exercise patience” and expect traffic delays before, during, and after the concert. ALEA’s Patrol Division will aid in facilitating traffic control. Additionally, ALEA recommends drivers […]
MACON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy