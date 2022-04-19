ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney World lifts mask requirements after Florida court ruling

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
Mickey and Minnie Mouse perform during a parade at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World has lifted the last of its mask requirements, meaning face coverings will be optional for visitors at all locations on the central Florida Disney property.

The rule change was posted Tuesday on Disney’s

website. Masks are still recommended, though not required, for guests who are not fully vaccinated in indoor locations and enclosed transportation.

In February, the park made face coverings optional for fully vaccinated visitors in all indoor and outdoor locations, with the exception of enclosed transportation, such as the resort’s monorail, buses and the resort’s sky gondola. The new rule change removes the transportation exception, as well as the requirement to be vaccinated.

The change comes a day after a federal judge in Florida threw out a national mask mandate for public transportation. The ruling gives airports, mass transit systems, airlines and ride-hailing services the option to keep mask rules or ditch them entirely.

Major airlines were some of the first to update their rules after the court decision. United

, Southwest

, American

, Alaska

, Delta

and JetBlue

announced that effective immediately, masks would no longer be required on domestic flights. The ride-sharing companies Lyft

and Uber

announced on their websites Tuesday that masks will now be optional while riding or driving.

