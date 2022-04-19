Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Out Tuesday

Sheary scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 2-0 win over the Coyotes. Sheary opened the scoring at 11:33 of the first period, and that was all the Capitals needed for the win. He also helped out on John Carlson's empty-netter in the final minute of the game. Sheary crossed the 40-point mark for the second time in his career -- he's at 18 goals, 23 helpers, 126 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 67 appearances. The winger's earned six points in his last seven contests while seeing a more significant role in the top six.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 5 HOURS AGO