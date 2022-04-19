ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Out Tuesday

Hellebuyck (illness) will not be available for Tuesday's tilt with the Rangers, Ken...

Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Saves 29 in loss

Grubauer allowed six goals on 35 shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to Minnesota. Grubauer couldn't stop a red-hot Minnesota offense as Seattle's winning streak ended at three. The veteran goaltender had been playing well heading into Friday's contest, winning three of his previous four starts. Grubauer's record falls to 18-30-5 with a .890 save percentage.
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Stops 25 in shootout loss

Merzlikins allowed a goal on 26 shots in Friday's 2-1 shootout loss to Ottawa. Merzlikins was solid but the Blue Jackets couldn't solve Filip Gustavsson before falling in the shootout. Merzlikins has now lost his last three starts behind a struggling Blue Jackets team. The 28-year-old goaltender now has a 25-21-7 record with a .906 save percentage.
Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Stops 33 in shoutout victory

Gustavsson stopped 33 of 34 shots in Friday's 2-1 shootout win over Columbus. Gustavsson's performance was the difference for Ottawa in the win as they were outshot 34-26. The 23-year-old goaltender has made starts in consecutive games earning wins in both. With the Sens looking to the future, Gustavsson could see a few more starts down the stretch. His record improves to 5-11-1 with a .893 save percentage.
Wild's Ryan Hartman: Scores in victory

Hartman scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 6-3 win over Seattle. Hartman finished a give-and-go from Kirill Kaprizov to give the Wild a 4-2 lead in the second period. The 27-year-old has three points in his last two contests as he continues to produce in a breakout season. Hartman is now up to 62 points, with 33 goals and 29 assists.
Capitals' Conor Sheary: In on both goals in win

Sheary scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 2-0 win over the Coyotes. Sheary opened the scoring at 11:33 of the first period, and that was all the Capitals needed for the win. He also helped out on John Carlson's empty-netter in the final minute of the game. Sheary crossed the 40-point mark for the second time in his career -- he's at 18 goals, 23 helpers, 126 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 67 appearances. The winger's earned six points in his last seven contests while seeing a more significant role in the top six.
Coyotes' Vladislav Kolyachonok: Not adding much offense

Kolyachonok has gone 13 games without a point since scoring his first NHL goal. Kolyachonok's been limited to a third-pairing role, so it's not surprising to see him struggle to get on the scoresheet. The 20-year-old defenseman has three points, 38 hits, 35 blocked shots, 24 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 31 contests in his rookie season.
Blue Jackets' Jack Roslovic: Adds another goal

Roslovic scored the Blue Jackets' lone goal in a 2-1 loss to Ottawa. With a power-play goal in the first period, Roslovic now has 20 goals on the year. The 25-year-old center has been on fire recently with six goals and eight points in his last six games. Despite a slow start Roslovic now has a career-high 42 points in 77 games.
Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Tops 100 points in victory

Kaprizov logged a goal and three assists to top 100 points in Friday's 6-3 win over Seattle. Kaprizov filled up the stat sheet again on Friday, recording four points to reach 101 in just his second NHL season. The 24-year-old winger has scored seven points in his last two games, bringing his season totals to 27 goals and 56 assists.
Capitals' Justin Schultz: Provides helper in win

Schultz notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 2-0 win over the Coyotes. Schultz helped out on Conor Sheary's goal in the first period, which stood as the game-winner. In his last six games, Schultz has racked up a goal and five assists, making this one of his best stretches of the season. The 31-year-old defenseman is at 21 points, 83 shots on net, 85 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating through 70 contests overall.
Capitals' Nic Dowd: Slings helper

Dowd recorded an assist in Friday's 2-0 win over the Coyotes. Dowd set up John Carlson for the empty-net goal in the final minute of this contest. The 31-year-old Dowd has been solid lately with two goals and four helpers in his last six games, though he remains firmly entrenched as the fourth-line center. He's enjoyed a career year with 24 points, 86 shots on net, 128 hits, 40 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 60 outings.
Coyotes' Karel Vejmelka: Takes hard-luck loss

Vejmelka allowed one goal on 28 shots in Friday's 2-0 loss to the Capitals. The second goal was an empty-netter. Vejmelka had his best game of the month, but the Coyotes didn't give him any support. In his last seven outings, the 25-year-old goalie has gone 0-5-1 with 30 goals allowed. He's still the No. 1 option in net, as Harri Sateri has struggled since joining the Coyotes. Vejmelka owns a 12-32-3 record with a 3.61 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 50 contests. It'll be Sateri in goal for Saturday's tough home game versus the Blues.
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Scores in victory

Tkachuk scored a goal on five shots in Friday's 2-1 shootout victory over Columbus. Tkachuk finished off a beautiful passing play, burying a feed from Drake Batherson to tie the game in the third period. The 22-year-old forward has 29 goals and 61 points in 75 games this season. Tkachuk will get four more games to reach 30 goals for the first time in his career.
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Sets up opening tally

Backstrom recorded an assist in Friday's 2-0 win over the Coyotes. Backstrom set up Conor Sheary for the opening goal at 11:33 of the first period. It looked like that would be the only tally until John Carlson doubled the Capitals' lead with an empty-netter in the final minute of the game. Backstrom has earned three assists in his last six games since returning from an undisclosed injury. The center has 31 points, 66 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 44 appearances.
Kraken's Jared McCann: Picks up two helpers

McCann logged two assists in Friday's 6-3 loss to Minnesota. McCann recorded a pair of secondary helpers on goals from Yanni Gourde and Matty Beniers. The 25-year-old forward extended his point streak to four games, with a goal and three assists over that span. It's been a solid year for McCann who leads the Kraken with 47 points.
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Records three points in victory

Eriksson Ek scored two goals and added an assist in Friday's 6-3 win over Seattle. Eriksson Ek snapped a seven-game scoring drought with a big game on Friday, with a pair of his points coming on the power play. Despite his recent slump, the 25-year-old center has a career-high 44 points with 23 goals and 21 assists.
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Win streak goes to 11

Bobrovsky turned aside 24 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Islanders. The Panthers out-shot the Isles 42-26 on the night, but Bobrovsky still had to make some big stops to keep Ilya Sorokin from stealing a win in the other crease. Bob has reeled off 11 straight victories, with his last loss coming way back on Feb. 26, and over that unbeaten stretch he's posted a 2.72 GAA and .903 save percentage.
Rangers' Brad Miller: Enters as pinch hitter

Miller (back) entered Tuesday's game as a pinch hitter -- singling for Charlie Culberson in the seventh inning -- then remained in the game to play third base. Miller was shelved over the weekend, missing two games with tightness in his back, and was not in Tuesday's starting lineup against left-hander Robbie Ray. He normally sits against lefties, so it was unsurprising to see him open on the bench, but his appearance as a pinch hitter and a fielder in the game suggests good health. The Mariners are scheduled to throw right-hander Logan Gilbert on Wednesday, so expect Miller to return as the left fielder.
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: On bench Wednesday

Diaz isn't starting Wednesday's game against Philadelphia. Diaz will get a breather in Wednesday's series finale after he went 2-for-11 with two RBI, a run and a walk in his last three appearances. Dom Nunez will start behind the dish and bat ninth.
CBS Sports

Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Gets breather Wednesday

Cain isn't starting Wednesday against the Pirates. Cain started in the first two games of the series against Pittsburgh and went 1-for-5 with a double, two runs and a walk. Tyrone Taylor will start in center field and bat ninth.
