LOWER GWYNEDD TWP, PA — Sumneytown Pike will be closed and detoured approaching U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) from Swedesford Road beginning Monday, May 2, for construction under a project to widen and improve nearly three miles of U.S. 202 from south of Morris Road to Hancock Road in Whitpain and Lower Gwynedd townships, Montgomery County, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). The closure will be in place 24/7 through Thursday, May 26.

LOWER GWYNEDD TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO