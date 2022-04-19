ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

'The Flash' actor Ezra Miller arrested for 2nd time in less than a month in Hawaii

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FXpRu_0fE3TbBu00

Ezra Miller was arrested on suspicion of assault Tuesday, the second time the actor known for playing the Flash in "Justice League" films has been arrested in Hawaii in recent weeks.

Miller became irate after being asked to leave a get-together at a Big Island home and threw a chair, hitting a woman in the forehead, said a news release from the Hawaii Police Department.

The woman refused treatment for a half-inch cut on her forehead, police said.

Miller, described by police as a 29-year-old visitor from Vermont, was arrested during a traffic stop and released pending further investigation.

It's unclear how Miller's arrest affects an arraignment scheduled for later Tuesday for the actor's arrest last month at a Big Island karaoke bar . Miller was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct after police said the actor grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts.

Miller was aggravated by a rendition of the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper ballad "Shallow," Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho said.

Miller is also scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in a separate traffic case. Police were called to a dispute in downtown Hilo last month where Miller was uncooperative, refused to leave the area and obstructed a sidewalk, Quiocho said.

Miller's Hawaii attorney didn't immediately return a message seeking comment on the latest arrest. Another lawyer and a Miller representative also didn't immediately respond to messages requesting comment.

Big Island attorney Francis Alcain had requested Tuesday's court hearing, previously scheduled for next week, be moved up. Alcain said in a court filing his client "has various time sensitive work obligations in California and/or New York," and needs an earlier hearing "to resolve this matter."

The day after Miller was released on $500 bail for the karaoke bar arrest, a Big Island couple filed a petition for a temporary restraining order, claiming the actor burst into their bedroom and threatened them. A judge dismissed the case last week after an attorney for the couple requested it.

William Dean, an attorney for the couple, declined to say why his clients no longer wanted to pursue a restraining order against Miller.

Miller also has a key role in the third installment of the Harry Potter spinoff "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore."

MORE | 'The Flash' actor Ezra Miller arrested at Hawaii karaoke bar

The video in the media player above is from an earlier report on this story

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Haunting final photo of missing Mexican girl, 18, shows her standing alone by darkened roadside shortly before she vanished, as driver who took the snap is arrested

A haunting photo shows an 18 year-old girl standing on a remote road in Mexico shortly before she vanished without a trace. Authorities in the northeastern Mexico state of Nuevo León are continuing the frantic search for Debanhi Escobar after she disappeared following a night of partying with two girl friends in the city of Escobedo on April 8.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

New Details About Deadliest Catch Cast Member Todd Kochutin's Fishing Accident Death Emerge

Deadliest Catch lost one of their own in 2021 — and new details about the death have surfaced. Todd Kochutin, who was featured on the Discovery reality series, died in February 2021 at the age of 30. Kochutin's obituary confirmed he sustained injuries while fishing aboard the F/V Patricia Lee, but new video footage shared by Discovery UK shows the intensity of the ship as the crew learned of his passing.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Hilo, HI
State
Vermont State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
Ezra Miller
Complex

Man Who Shot South Carolina Haunted House Performer After Getting Scared Claims He Thought Gun Was Prop

A man shot a performer at the Hollywood Wax Museum Haunted House in South Carolina over the weekend with a weapon he said he thought was a prop gun, NBC News reports. Keal Latrell Brown, 39, was joined by several individuals who visited the haunted house on Saturday. At one point, a person in the group fell to the ground after being frightened by the performer and Brown told investigators he felt a gun knock against his foot. Thinking it was a prop gun and part of the performance, he “picked it up and fired twice,” striking the victim in the shoulder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Big Island#Darts
KHON2

Motorcyclist flown to QMC after Hilo accident

HILO, Hawaiʻi (KHON2) — A motorcyclist is fighting for his life after a he was in an accident with a pick up truck on Māmalahoa Highway in Hilo. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21 on Māmalahoa Highway, which is also known as Highway 19, and Hau Street. The Hawaiʻi Police Department said a […]
HILO, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
113K+
Followers
11K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy