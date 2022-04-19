University Of Miami Set To Launch Its Climate Resilience Academy – CBS Miami

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Two Broward County residents have struck “gold” by winning a combined $6 million in Florida Lottery scratch-off games. Pamela Gaskin, of Fort Lauderdale, won $5 million from the Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off game. Gaskin bought her winning ticket at the Star America Food and Deli, located at 2656 East Oakland Park Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale. She chose to receive her winnings in a lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.00. Meantime, Frank Tuzzo of Hollywood, also won a $1 million in the same game. He bought his winning ticket from the Publix at 4121 W. Commercial Blvd. in Tamarac. He also choose to get his prize in a lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. The Lottery’s $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65. CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO