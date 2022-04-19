ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Of Miami Set To Launch Its Climate Resilience Academy – CBS Miami

By The Black Chronicle News Service
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (CBSMiami) – The University of Miami will be marking Earth Day with the launch of its Climate Resilience Academy. “If you imagine the way the buildings were designed, they imagined the sea to be at a certain level, and so therefore the complete design of those buildings were based on...

CBS Miami

Two Broward Residents Strike ‘Gold’ In Florida Lottery Scratch Off Games

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Two Broward County residents have struck “gold” by winning a combined $6 million in Florida Lottery scratch-off games. Pamela Gaskin, of Fort Lauderdale, won $5 million from the Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off game. Gaskin bought her winning ticket at the Star America Food and Deli, located at 2656 East Oakland Park Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale. She chose to receive her winnings in a lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.00. Meantime, Frank Tuzzo of Hollywood, also won a $1 million in the same game. He bought his winning ticket from the Publix at 4121 W. Commercial Blvd. in Tamarac. He also choose to get his prize in a lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. The Lottery’s $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.  CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Mortgage demand is dropping. Here’s what it means for the housing market in South Florida.

Some mortgage lenders across South Florida are seeing a substantial decrease in the number of applications — as interest rates hit their highest level since the start of the housing boom. Lenders are seeing the effect of interest rates as they receive fewer purchase applications. “We definitely had a dip across the board on applications,” said J.C. de Ona, the southeast division president of ...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

‘Lizard King’ gets 7 months for trafficking Florida turtles

MIAMI – A Florida man has been sentenced to seven months in federal prison followed by a year of home confinement for his part in a scheme to smuggle illegally harvested Florida turtles to China, Japan and other places. Court records show 55-year-old Michael Van Nostrand was sentenced Tuesday...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Tyson ends up at Miami Beach cannabis conference after fight on flight

MIAMI, Fla. – Mike Tyson was heading to Miami from San Francisco to speak at a cannabis conference at a Miami Beach hotel on Thursday. But on Wednesday night, just before take-off of a JetBlue flight, an overzealous fan got under Iron Mike’s skin and ended up getting attacked by the former boxer.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy In Miami To Address Gender Dysphoria, Lend Support To LGBTQ+ Community

MIAM(CBSMiami) — U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy says there must be compassion for the LGBTQ+ community and he says he has spoken with members of that community who feel threatened by recent rules and regulations passed in different parts of the country. Murthy, a graduate of Miami Palmetto Senior High School, met with health care workers at Jackson Memorial Hospital and was in South Florida for a listening session with LGBTQ+ youth and college students and was here for a commencement address at Miami Dade College. Murthy told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “I want to say as a doctor foremost I was...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Get outdoors now: Here are 10 things to do in South Florida before it gets too hot

We had such a good run of delicious, crisp weather this winter. But temperatures are already climbing, and many are dreading the steamy months to come. There are still a few weeks left before the daily high temperature increases from the low 80s, when outdoor activities are still do-able, to the high 80s, when you need a shower after stepping out to get the mail. Here are 10 South Florida ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava: County’s 7-Day COVID Positivity Rate At 10 Percent

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to announce the county’s COVID seven-day positivity rate is now at 10 percent. “We’re monitoring this spike closely, and urge residents to take the basic steps we know work,” Cava said. “The good news is this: We’ve prepared for this moment — our high vaccination rate is keeping our hospitalization rate down.” The CDC extended last week its mask mandate through May 3. The masking requirement applied to airplanes, trains and other forms of public transportation.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WWD

Miami’s Brickell City Centre Finesses Its Retail Mix

Click here to read the full article. The Shops at Brickell City Centre in Miami is bringing in a fresh group of brands, restaurants and experiences, and moving past pandemic declines and some tenant turnover. A 5,000-square-foot Nike Live concept store launches toward the end of the summer. Sunglass Hut and Warby Parker are expected to open before the end of this year. Psycho Bunny men’s fashion is opening within a few weeks, and last week, Azulu, a fashion brand from Columbia, Ohio, opened shop.More from WWDReebok's Idea to Retrofit Gas Stations as Fitness CentersArt Basel Miami Beach: Lil Wayne, 2...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami woman, 30, a millionaire from $5 scratch-off bought in Miami Beach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Miami woman who purchased a scratch-off ticket at a Miami Beach convenience store is now $820,000 richer. Pauline Salmon, 30, claimed the $1 million top prize from the 50X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office, the Florida Lottery office in Tallahassee reported on Friday. Salmon chose to receive her winnings as a one-time payment in the lump sum of $820,000.
MIAMI, FL
Government Technology

Miami Transit Has a New Focus for Planning: Telecommuters

For decades, public transit largely built itself around the commuter experience, a foundational platform that was nearly dismantled by the COVID-19 pandemic, which rearranged how we work and move around in cities. The Miami-Dade Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) is now looking at a “telecommuting group” in its planning, signaling a...
MIAMI, FL
WCTV

FBI recording of Adelson-Magbanua meeting at Miami restaurant

Inaugural Tallahassee Cardboard Boat Race to raise money for homeless Veterans. The inaugural Tallahassee Cardboard Boat Race will take place at Lake Hall in Maclay Gardens on Saturday, April 30th. Rob's Thursday Morning Forecast: April 21, 2022. Updated: 5 hours ago. Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
NBC Miami

Cannabis Conference Takes Place in Miami Beach

At the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, all things cannabis are on display. The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference brings together industry leaders, vendors and investors. The organizer bills it as the largest conference of its kind. “There’s over 100 public companies here,” said Jason Raznick, Benzinga’s chief executive.“ You can...
MIAMI BEACH, FL

