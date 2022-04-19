ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Out of lineup

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Calhoun will sit against southpaw Robbie Ray and the Mariners...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Mariners' Andres Munoz: Registers first save

Munoz picked up the save during Friday's 4-1 win over the Royals, allowing a hit and a walk with one strikeout in the ninth inning. With Drew Steckenrider and Diego Castillo struggling of late and Paul Sewald on the Covid-19 IL, Manager Scott Servais turned to the 23-year-old Munoz for Friday's save and he delivered. Despite permitting two baserunners, Munoz was never in any real danger and has shown significant strikeout upside with 11 in six innings this season. Despite limited big-league experience --23.2 innings over the last three seasons --Munoz is logging meaningful innings and is a reliever to keep an eye on if he receives more save chances.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Padres' Nick Martinez: Walks five in loss

Martinez (0-2) took the loss during Friday's 6-1 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers, allowing two runs on four hits and five walks with four strikeouts in 4.2 innings. Martinez was able to keep Los Angeles off the board early despite traffic on the bases but was done in by two solo homers in the fifth inning which prompted his removal. After pitching well in his first start of the season, the 31-year-old has now surrendered six runs in 9.2 innings with nine walks over his last two starts. He'll look to rebound against Cincinnati on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Brad Keller: Surrenders three in loss

Keller (0-2) was handed the loss during Friday's 4-1 loss at the hands of the Mariners, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 4.2 innings. Keller pitched solid the first time through the order but fell apart in the fourth, surrendering four...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Michael Chavis: Continues to hit well

Chavis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Friday against the Cubs. Chavis drew the start at first base while hitting fifth, his first time in the lineup against a right-hander this season. He made sure that decision paid off by leading off the fourth inning with his second home run of the season. Though Chavis has been in a fairly strict platoon with Yoshi Tsutsugo at first base to begin the season, he should start to see consistent playing time if he continues to hit well. Through 32 plate appearances, Chavis has four extra-base hits, five runs scored and seven RBI while striking out just three times.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Slugs third homer

Walker went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in a 6-5 loss to the Mets on Friday. Walker didn't do much early, but his eighth inning shot off New York reliever Trevor May brought Arizona to within one run of the lead. The 31-year-old has put together a modest five game on base streak to bump his OPS from .583 to .648, though he'll need to start producing numbers like he did in 2019 and 2020 to truly make an impact.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez: Crushes fifth homer

Perez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 4-1 loss to Seattle on Friday. Perez took Seattle starter Chris Flexen deep to left in the sixth to account for Kansas City's lone run in the game. The backstop's power spree has carried over into 2022 as he's one of five players with five home runs thus far, though he's batting just .222 with only one walk.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Bruce Zimmermann: Collects first win

Zimmermann (1-0) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk with six strikeouts in six innings, earning the win Friday versus the Angels. Zimmermann covered five scoreless innings, but he ran out of steam a bit at the end. He exited with no outs in the seventh inning after Anthony Rendon's two-run blast brought the Angels within two runs. The Orioles' bullpen was able to maintain the lead, earning Zimmermann his first win of the season to go with a pair of no-decisions through three starts. He's been very effective with a 1.20 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB across 15 innings. The southpaw is projected to face the Yankees next week.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Robinson Chirinos: Plates three runs

Chirinos (face) went 2-for-4 with three RBI in Friday's 5-3 win over the Angels. Chirinos opened the scoring with a two-run single in the second inning and added another RBI on a groundout in the sixth. He missed Thursday's game against the Athletics after he was hit in the face by a pitch Wednesday. The catcher has posted multiple hits in just two of his 11 games this season, slashing .231/.375/.269 with three RBI and two runs scored through 32 plate appearances.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Handed second loss

Melancon (0-2) took the loss during a 6-5 defeat against the Mets on Friday, allowing an unearned run on two hits in one inning. After Arizona tied the game in the bottom of the ninth, Melancon was brought in to keep the game tied and got the first two Mets out before surrendering two hits that put him in line for the loss. The 37-year-old has pitched better than his 0-2 record indicates as he's permitted just one earned run in six innings, though his two strikeouts are uninspiring and don' stand to rise considerably given Melancon's history.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Connects on fourth long ball

Varsho went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in a 6-5 loss to the Mets on Friday. Varsho plated Arizona's second run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and tied the game with a solo blast to right off New York reliever Edwin Diaz in the ninth. Varsho's respectable .190/.308/.476 slash line keeps him on the radar as a catcher, but it needs to be noted that all four of his extra-base hits have left the yard.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Two hits, stolen base

Freeman went 2-for-4 with a run, walk and a stolen base in a 6-1 win over San Diego on Friday. Freeman singled and stole second in the first inning, walked in the third and singled and scored in the seventh to continue a torrid five game-stretch that's see n the 32-year-old go 10-for-20 with three multi-hit games. After a slow start, the first-year Dodger is slashing .346/.417/.519 to place among the league leaders in each category while the theft was his first.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Records third homer

Vaughn went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Friday against the Twins. Vaughn accounted for Chicago's only run of the game when he led off the fifth inning with his third homer of the season. He had swung a cold bat immediately prior to this performance, collecting just three hits with no counting stats across his last five starts and 16 at-bats. Despite the slow stretch, Vaughn is hitting .313/.389/.625 while maintaining an 11.1 percent strikeout rate across 36 total plate appearances.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mets' Edwin Diaz: Blows save but notches win

Diaz (1-0) got the win during Friday's 2-1 victory over the Diamondbacks, blowing the save by allowing one run on one hit with two strikeouts in the ninth inning. Pitching for the second straight night and for the third time in four days, Diaz retired the first two batters in the ninth before serving up a game-tying home run to Daulton Varsho. New York rallied with a run in the top of the tenth to take the lead and put Diaz in line for his first victory of the season. Despite the slip up, Diaz possesses a 2.57 ERA with 12 strikeouts in seven innings and should be locked into the closer role.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ramon Urias: Not starting Wednesday

Urias isn't starting Wednesday's game against Oakland. Urias went 2-for-7 with a walk and three strikeouts in his last two appearances, and he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last four games. Kelvin Gutierrez will start at the hot corner and bat eighth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Goes deep, on base four times

Muncy went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two additional RBI and two walks in Friday's 6-1 win against the Padres. Muncy walked in the first and third innings, homered in the fifth to give Los Angeles the lead and singled home two more runs in the seventh to provide valuable insurance. The base knocks snapped a three-game hitless stretch for the infielder, who has been drawing walks but hasn't had much luck when putting the ball in play to the tune of a .167/.352/.357 slash line.
LOS ANGELES, CA

