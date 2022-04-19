AMVETS reward contest winners

NORTH PORT — AMVETS Post 312 recently rewarded students who were top finishers in the post’s Americanism contest.

Imagine High School North Port Young Marines in sixth through 12th grade were invited to write an essay on the importance of Americanism with a theme of “What America Means To Me.”

Students at Lamarque Elementary took part in the contest as well.

Older students were encouraged to make posters about Americanism, while children in younger grades participated in a flag coloring contest.

At Imagine School, instructor Steve Black worked with the Young Marines students over the past few weeks and sent 39 essays to Larry Connard, second vice commander at the AMVETS Post.

Connard visited the schools recently, and each student received a certification for their efforts.

At Imagine, the top three winners from each grade received an envelope for $50, $35 and $25, respectively.

The essays were graded by members of the AMVETS. There is a different theme each year.

“Do something nice with this money,” Black recommended to the Young Marines. “Take your parents out to dinner — they do a lot for you.”