Elmont, NY

Islanders' Otto Koivula: Joins big club

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Koivula was called up from AHL Bridgeport under emergency conditions...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Posts pair of points in loss

MacKinnon scored a goal on seven shots and added an assist in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers. MacKinnon set up the second of Valeri Nichushkin's two goals in the game before scoring one of his own late in the third period. The 26-year-old MacKinnon has popped off with 10 tallies and seven assists through 10 games in April. The Nova Scotia native has 32 goals, 87 points, 286 shots on net, 63 hits and a plus-22 rating in 62 appearances.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Earns fourth shutout of season

Vanecek posted a 19-save shutout in Friday's 2-0 win over the Coyotes. This was a low-event game at the end of the Capitals' road trip, and Vanecek was able to cruise to his fourth shutout of the season. The 26-year-old has earned the win in three of his last four outings, but it's been a bit of a shaky stretch for him with nine goals allowed in the first three of those appearances. He improved to 20-11-5 with a 2.60 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 40 outings. Both Vanecek and Ilya Samsonov struggled against the Maple Leafs' last Thursday, but one of them will have a chance to redeem themselves as the Capitals host the Leafs on Sunday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Duncan Keith: Hands out helper

Keith produced an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche. Keith has picked up assists in each of the last two games. He also had to take on 21:34 of ice time, his highest total since March 9, when Darnell Nurse (lower body) exited the game. Keith is up to 21 points, 78 shots, 100 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 60 contests, but he's mainly seen a second-pairing role for much of the season. With Nurse's status unclear for Sunday in Columbus, the 38-year-old Keith could be asked to play a larger role in the near term.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Stops 33 in shoutout victory

Gustavsson stopped 33 of 34 shots in Friday's 2-1 shootout win over Columbus. Gustavsson's performance was the difference for Ottawa in the win as they were outshot 34-26. The 23-year-old goaltender has made starts in consecutive games earning wins in both. With the Sens looking to the future, Gustavsson could see a few more starts down the stretch. His record improves to 5-11-1 with a .893 save percentage.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Kris Russell: Rare two-point effort

Russell scored an empty-net goal, added an assist, levied four hits and blocked five shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche. Russell's last multi-point effort was a two-assist game versus the Flames on March 6, 2021. The veteran defenseman is rarely a big contributor on offense, but he played a noticeable part in this contest, and he absorbed extra ice time after Darnell Nurse (lower body) left the game. Russell is at nine points, 31 shots on net, 64 blocked shots, 29 hits and a plus-9 rating through 28 outings, matching his point total from each of the last two seasons.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Evander Kane: Completes hat trick in win

Kane scored three goals on six shots, dished an assist, went plus-3 and added three hits in Friday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche. All three goals in Kane's fourth career hat trick came in the second period, and the last tally was the game-winner. Despite not playing prior to late January, Kane was able to reach the 20-goal mark for the seventh straight campaign. He's at 36 points, 129 shots on net, 129 hits, 56 PIM and a plus-24 rating through 39 appearances in his first season with the Oilers.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Stops 25 in shootout loss

Merzlikins allowed a goal on 26 shots in Friday's 2-1 shootout loss to Ottawa. Merzlikins was solid but the Blue Jackets couldn't solve Filip Gustavsson before falling in the shootout. Merzlikins has now lost his last three starts behind a struggling Blue Jackets team. The 28-year-old goaltender now has a 25-21-7 record with a .906 save percentage.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

Capitals' Justin Schultz: Provides helper in win

Schultz notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 2-0 win over the Coyotes. Schultz helped out on Conor Sheary's goal in the first period, which stood as the game-winner. In his last six games, Schultz has racked up a goal and five assists, making this one of his best stretches of the season. The 31-year-old defenseman is at 21 points, 83 shots on net, 85 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating through 70 contests overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Vladislav Kolyachonok: Not adding much offense

Kolyachonok has gone 13 games without a point since scoring his first NHL goal. Kolyachonok's been limited to a third-pairing role, so it's not surprising to see him struggle to get on the scoresheet. The 20-year-old defenseman has three points, 38 hits, 35 blocked shots, 24 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 31 contests in his rookie season.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

Oilers' Connor McDavid: Distributes three helpers in win

McDavid notched three assists, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche. McDavid helped out on the first and third goals of Evander Kane's hat trick as well as a Kailer Yamamoto tally in the contest. This was McDavid's second three-point game in a row as he looks to maintain control of the lead in the Art Ross Trophy race. The superstar is at 43 goals, 73 helpers, 306 shots on net, 74 hits and a plus-27 rating through 77 outings. Friday was the first game all season he's been held without a shot on goal.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Capitals' Conor Sheary: In on both goals in win

Sheary scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 2-0 win over the Coyotes. Sheary opened the scoring at 11:33 of the first period, and that was all the Capitals needed for the win. He also helped out on John Carlson's empty-netter in the final minute of the game. Sheary crossed the 40-point mark for the second time in his career -- he's at 18 goals, 23 helpers, 126 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 67 appearances. The winger's earned six points in his last seven contests while seeing a more significant role in the top six.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Oilers' Brett Kulak: Finds assist in Friday's win

Kulak provided an assist, four hits, two blocked shots, a plus-3 rating and two PIM in Friday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche. Kulak helped out on the third of Evander Kane's goals in the contest. The assist ended a seven-game point drought for Kulak, who has been limited to only modest contributions since he was traded from the Canadiens to the Oilers at the deadline. The 28-year-old defenseman is at 18 points, 81 shots on net, 91 hits, 60 blocked shots, 41 PIM and a minus-2 rating in 70 contests overall.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Adds helper Friday

Draisaitl notched an assist, four shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche. Draisaitl retrieved the puck and fed Kris Russell for an empty-net tally to seal the victory. Through nine games in April, Draisaitl's offense has been rather modest by his standards -- he has five goals and five helpers with a plus-1 rating this month. He's still put together a stellar campaign with 107 points (three shy of his career high), 268 shots on net, 51 hits and a plus-19 rating in 77 appearances.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Produces helper Friday

Nugent-Hopkins logged an assist, three shots on goal and four PIM in Friday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche. Nugent-Hopkins set up an Evan Bouchard goal in the second period. The penalties were an unusual wrinkle to Nugent-Hopkins' stat line -- he hadn't taken multiple trips to the sin bin in a game all season. The 29-year-old forward is up to 48 points, 148 shots on net, 14 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 59 outings, putting him withing striking distance of his sixth 50-point campaign.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Scores in Friday's win

Bouchard scored a goal on four shots, blocked three shots, went plus-3 and added two hits in Friday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche. Bouchard put the Oilers ahead briefly at 4:03 of the second period, though the Avalanche answered just 15 seconds later. The defenseman has a goal and two helpers in his last two games. The 22-year-old is up to 11 tallies, 41 points, 193 shots on net, 103 blocked shots, 76 hits and a plus-8 rating in 77 outings. With Darnell Nurse (lower body) leaving Friday's game early, Bouchard may be asked to pick up the slack on defense going forward if the former misses time.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Capitals' Nic Dowd: Slings helper

Dowd recorded an assist in Friday's 2-0 win over the Coyotes. Dowd set up John Carlson for the empty-net goal in the final minute of this contest. The 31-year-old Dowd has been solid lately with two goals and four helpers in his last six games, though he remains firmly entrenched as the fourth-line center. He's enjoyed a career year with 24 points, 86 shots on net, 128 hits, 40 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 60 outings.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Sets up opening tally

Backstrom recorded an assist in Friday's 2-0 win over the Coyotes. Backstrom set up Conor Sheary for the opening goal at 11:33 of the first period. It looked like that would be the only tally until John Carlson doubled the Capitals' lead with an empty-netter in the final minute of the game. Backstrom has earned three assists in his last six games since returning from an undisclosed injury. The center has 31 points, 66 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 44 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Win streak goes to 11

Bobrovsky turned aside 24 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Islanders. The Panthers out-shot the Isles 42-26 on the night, but Bobrovsky still had to make some big stops to keep Ilya Sorokin from stealing a win in the other crease. Bob has reeled off 11 straight victories, with his last loss coming way back on Feb. 26, and over that unbeaten stretch he's posted a 2.72 GAA and .903 save percentage.
CHARLOTTE, NC

