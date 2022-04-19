ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers' Will Smith: Not in Tuesday's lineup

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Smith is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
dodgerblue.com

Denzel Washington Visited Dodgers Clubhouse & Addressed Team

Last week the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier with a 3-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Prior to the game, manager Dave Roberts gathered the team, front office members and other personnel in front of Robinson’s statue in the center field plaza of Dodger Stadium. Roberts and the Dodgers were joined by Jackie’s son, David Robinson, and Jackie Robinson Foundation scholars.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Questioning Baseballs Used By MLB

On Monday night, Gavin Lux barreled a ball 103.4 mph with a launch angle of 28 degrees off Atlanta Braves starter Huascar Ynoa in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 7-4 win, yet had nothing to show for it. Balls hit like that post an expected batting average of .860, but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Homerun Rates Are Down For a Reason

It’s no secret that MLB made an effort to level the playing field this year. When they introduced humidors for baseballs in every stadium, the expectation was that the homerun rate could take a dive. And boy did it. Dodgers fans already know that something is different, watching several deep fly balls fall just short of the outfield walls.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Mike Trout Reveals When He Will Return

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout has been out since taking a pitch to the hand on Sunday against the Texas Rangers. Trout attempted to get out of the way, but to no avail as the pitch hit him square on his left hand. However, the Angels and their fans...
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Barnes
Person
Will Smith
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Worried About MLB’s Foreign Substance Checks

MLB began to enforce rules that banned the use of foreign substances on baseballs last June with the hope offense would increase with the elimination of a significant advantage pitchers had gained through increased spin rates. It was a controversial decision due to the enforcement beginning midseason with pitchers saying...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Seeking a Boatload of Money For Field Naming Deal

Like it or not, the Dodgers are bringing some big changes to things within the next year. The team announced that they had hired a team to seek out premier sponsorships opportunities this year. Their main goal is apparently to look for a sponsor to get the field naming rights deal as well as someone to take on the uniform patch sponsorship.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Chris Flexen: Goes seven innings in win

Flexen (1-2) picked up the victory during Friday's 4-1 win over Kansas City, allowing one run on six hits with five strikeouts in seven innings. After allowing three earned runs and being tagged for the loss in each of his first two starts, Flexen shut down the Royals offense besides a Salvador Perez solo shot. Through three starts, the 27-year-old has an excellent 3.63 ERA -- nearly identical to last season's 3.61 mark -- and 11 strikeouts compared to just four walks through 17.1 innings. He's currently set to face off against Tampa Bay on Thursday for his next start.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Mlb Com
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: On base three times

Carlson went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's 4-2 win over the Reds. Carlson was given a day off Wednesday, and he's responded well by going 3-for-8 in two contests since he returned to the lineup. The outfielder has multiple hits in just two games this season. He's regularly hit leadoff despite a .196/.250/.239 slash line through 52 plate appearances. Carlson's added two RBI, six runs scored, a stolen base and a pair of doubles. He'll need to keep making progress to avoid losing the leadoff spot to Tommy Edman, who is batting .341 to start the year.
MLB
CBS Sports

Angels' Brian Moran: Clears waivers

Moran cleared waivers Thursday and was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake. Moran was designated for assignment Monday but went unclaimed and will remain in the Angels organization. The lefty reliever has appeared in one big-league game this season, allowing two earned runs on three hits and a walk over one-third of an inning.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Drops 30 in loss

McCollum recorded 30 points (11-23 FG, 4-11 3PT, 4-8 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block during Friday's 114-111 loss to Phoenix. McCollum eclipsed 30 points for the first time in three weeks thanks to an improved shooting performance compared to Games 1 and 2. The veteran guard shot just 37.2 percent from the field in the first two games but found his rhythm in Game 3.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Padres' Nick Martinez: Walks five in loss

Martinez (0-2) took the loss during Friday's 6-1 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers, allowing two runs on four hits and five walks with four strikeouts in 4.2 innings. Martinez was able to keep Los Angeles off the board early despite traffic on the bases but was done in by two solo homers in the fifth inning which prompted his removal. After pitching well in his first start of the season, the 31-year-old has now surrendered six runs in 9.2 innings with nine walks over his last two starts. He'll look to rebound against Cincinnati on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Hot start at Double-A

Tovar is hitting .304/.396/.609 with three home runs and three stolen bases across 52 plate appearances at Double-A Hartford. Tovar spent the early part of spring training with the big-league club, and he has begun the 2022 regular season with Double-A Hartford. He delivered a multi-homer performance April 22, which inflated his overall numbers given the small sample. However, Tovar hasn't looked out of place at his current assignment, as he also has five doubles while striking out at a 25 percent clip.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Bucks vs. Bulls: Grayson Allen's hot shooting night leads Milwaukee to 2-1 series lead over Chicago

CHICAGO -- With the recent news that Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton will likely miss the remainder of the series against the Chicago Bulls with a sprained MCL, the main storyline heading into Game 3 on Friday night was who would step up for the Bucks in Middleton's absence. We've certainly seen Giannis Antetokounmpo win games on his own by putting up absurd numbers, but asking him to do it all can't be Plan A.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy