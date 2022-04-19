ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Out Tuesday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Nedeljkovic (illness) will not be available Tuesday against the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

Mariners' Chris Flexen: Goes seven innings in win

Flexen (1-2) picked up the victory during Friday's 4-1 win over Kansas City, allowing one run on six hits with five strikeouts in seven innings. After allowing three earned runs and being tagged for the loss in each of his first two starts, Flexen shut down the Royals offense besides a Salvador Perez solo shot. Through three starts, the 27-year-old has an excellent 3.63 ERA -- nearly identical to last season's 3.61 mark -- and 11 strikeouts compared to just four walks through 17.1 innings. He's currently set to face off against Tampa Bay on Thursday for his next start.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Drops 30 in loss

McCollum recorded 30 points (11-23 FG, 4-11 3PT, 4-8 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block during Friday's 114-111 loss to Phoenix. McCollum eclipsed 30 points for the first time in three weeks thanks to an improved shooting performance compared to Games 1 and 2. The veteran guard shot just 37.2 percent from the field in the first two games but found his rhythm in Game 3.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Sets up opening tally

Backstrom recorded an assist in Friday's 2-0 win over the Coyotes. Backstrom set up Conor Sheary for the opening goal at 11:33 of the first period. It looked like that would be the only tally until John Carlson doubled the Capitals' lead with an empty-netter in the final minute of the game. Backstrom has earned three assists in his last six games since returning from an undisclosed injury. The center has 31 points, 66 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 44 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Stops 25 in shootout loss

Merzlikins allowed a goal on 26 shots in Friday's 2-1 shootout loss to Ottawa. Merzlikins was solid but the Blue Jackets couldn't solve Filip Gustavsson before falling in the shootout. Merzlikins has now lost his last three starts behind a struggling Blue Jackets team. The 28-year-old goaltender now has a 25-21-7 record with a .906 save percentage.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

Wild's Kevin Fiala: Records five assists in victory

Fiala picked up five assists to reach 50 on the season in Friday's 6-3 win over Seattle. Fiala assisted on all but one Wild goal, with three coming on the power play. Fiala's game has reached another level this season, as he now has 50 assists to go along with 32 goals. He'll continue to be a consistent scoring threat playing on Minnesota's second line and first power-play unit.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Bucks vs. Bulls: Grayson Allen's hot shooting night leads Milwaukee to 2-1 series lead over Chicago

CHICAGO -- With the recent news that Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton will likely miss the remainder of the series against the Chicago Bulls with a sprained MCL, the main storyline heading into Game 3 on Friday night was who would step up for the Bucks in Middleton's absence. We've certainly seen Giannis Antetokounmpo win games on his own by putting up absurd numbers, but asking him to do it all can't be Plan A.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: On base three times

Carlson went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's 4-2 win over the Reds. Carlson was given a day off Wednesday, and he's responded well by going 3-for-8 in two contests since he returned to the lineup. The outfielder has multiple hits in just two games this season. He's regularly hit leadoff despite a .196/.250/.239 slash line through 52 plate appearances. Carlson's added two RBI, six runs scored, a stolen base and a pair of doubles. He'll need to keep making progress to avoid losing the leadoff spot to Tommy Edman, who is batting .341 to start the year.
MLB
CBS Sports

Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Saves 29 in loss

Grubauer allowed six goals on 35 shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to Minnesota. Grubauer couldn't stop a red-hot Minnesota offense as Seattle's winning streak ended at three. The veteran goaltender had been playing well heading into Friday's contest, winning three of his previous four starts. Grubauer's record falls to 18-30-5 with a .890 save percentage.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Padres' Nick Martinez: Walks five in loss

Martinez (0-2) took the loss during Friday's 6-1 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers, allowing two runs on four hits and five walks with four strikeouts in 4.2 innings. Martinez was able to keep Los Angeles off the board early despite traffic on the bases but was done in by two solo homers in the fifth inning which prompted his removal. After pitching well in his first start of the season, the 31-year-old has now surrendered six runs in 9.2 innings with nine walks over his last two starts. He'll look to rebound against Cincinnati on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Earns fourth shutout of season

Vanecek posted a 19-save shutout in Friday's 2-0 win over the Coyotes. This was a low-event game at the end of the Capitals' road trip, and Vanecek was able to cruise to his fourth shutout of the season. The 26-year-old has earned the win in three of his last four outings, but it's been a bit of a shaky stretch for him with nine goals allowed in the first three of those appearances. He improved to 20-11-5 with a 2.60 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 40 outings. Both Vanecek and Ilya Samsonov struggled against the Maple Leafs' last Thursday, but one of them will have a chance to redeem themselves as the Capitals host the Leafs on Sunday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Ryan Hartman: Scores in victory

Hartman scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 6-3 win over Seattle. Hartman finished a give-and-go from Kirill Kaprizov to give the Wild a 4-2 lead in the second period. The 27-year-old has three points in his last two contests as he continues to produce in a breakout season. Hartman is now up to 62 points, with 33 goals and 29 assists.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Capitals' Justin Schultz: Provides helper in win

Schultz notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 2-0 win over the Coyotes. Schultz helped out on Conor Sheary's goal in the first period, which stood as the game-winner. In his last six games, Schultz has racked up a goal and five assists, making this one of his best stretches of the season. The 31-year-old defenseman is at 21 points, 83 shots on net, 85 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating through 70 contests overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Vladislav Kolyachonok: Not adding much offense

Kolyachonok has gone 13 games without a point since scoring his first NHL goal. Kolyachonok's been limited to a third-pairing role, so it's not surprising to see him struggle to get on the scoresheet. The 20-year-old defenseman has three points, 38 hits, 35 blocked shots, 24 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 31 contests in his rookie season.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

Capitals' Conor Sheary: In on both goals in win

Sheary scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 2-0 win over the Coyotes. Sheary opened the scoring at 11:33 of the first period, and that was all the Capitals needed for the win. He also helped out on John Carlson's empty-netter in the final minute of the game. Sheary crossed the 40-point mark for the second time in his career -- he's at 18 goals, 23 helpers, 126 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 67 appearances. The winger's earned six points in his last seven contests while seeing a more significant role in the top six.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Scores in victory

Tkachuk scored a goal on five shots in Friday's 2-1 shootout victory over Columbus. Tkachuk finished off a beautiful passing play, burying a feed from Drake Batherson to tie the game in the third period. The 22-year-old forward has 29 goals and 61 points in 75 games this season. Tkachuk will get four more games to reach 30 goals for the first time in his career.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jack Roslovic: Adds another goal

Roslovic scored the Blue Jackets' lone goal in a 2-1 loss to Ottawa. With a power-play goal in the first period, Roslovic now has 20 goals on the year. The 25-year-old center has been on fire recently with six goals and eight points in his last six games. Despite a slow start Roslovic now has a career-high 42 points in 77 games.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

Capitals' Nic Dowd: Slings helper

Dowd recorded an assist in Friday's 2-0 win over the Coyotes. Dowd set up John Carlson for the empty-net goal in the final minute of this contest. The 31-year-old Dowd has been solid lately with two goals and four helpers in his last six games, though he remains firmly entrenched as the fourth-line center. He's enjoyed a career year with 24 points, 86 shots on net, 128 hits, 40 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 60 outings.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Karel Vejmelka: Takes hard-luck loss

Vejmelka allowed one goal on 28 shots in Friday's 2-0 loss to the Capitals. The second goal was an empty-netter. Vejmelka had his best game of the month, but the Coyotes didn't give him any support. In his last seven outings, the 25-year-old goalie has gone 0-5-1 with 30 goals allowed. He's still the No. 1 option in net, as Harri Sateri has struggled since joining the Coyotes. Vejmelka owns a 12-32-3 record with a 3.61 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 50 contests. It'll be Sateri in goal for Saturday's tough home game versus the Blues.
NHL
CBS Sports

Guardians' Franmil Reyes: Accounts for lone run Friday

Reyes went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and three strikeouts in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Yankees. Reyes got the Guardians on the board with his fourth-inning blast, but that was their lone run of the game. This was Reyes' second homer in as many contests, and he's hit safely in his last three games. The slugger is slashing .196/.226/.314 with two homers, five RBI and four runs scored in 53 plate appearances, but he's also striking out at a 37.7 percent clip.
CLEVELAND, OH

