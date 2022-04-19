ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horoscope today, Wednesday April 20: Daily guide to what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates

By Mystic Meg
 3 days ago
♈ ARIES

March 21 to April 20

YOUR strength and inner certainty blossom in the warmth of the sun in your values zone, and you gain confidence in making and breaking cash deals.

Trusting your judgment is the theme of the next few weeks.

In love terms too, you know the difference between fantasy and reality, but really enjoy both.

♉ TAURUS

April 21 to May 21

Your name is lighting up as the sun comes on to Team Taurus, and in a work situation you can rise very fast up a shortlist.

But take time to think through which opportunities are really right for you.

Love-wise, if the face or voice of a recent introduction keeps coming into your mind, it’s a signal to find out more.

♊ GEMINI

May 22 to June 21

Secrets don’t work for you now, even if they have in the past.

As the sun shines on your deepest feelings sector, you can share what you need to, and restart a trust deal with someone special.

If you are single, Mars’s adventurous nature tilts your heart toward someone who seems out of reach — until they meet you.

♋ CANCER

June 22 to July 22

A time of feeling less of a team player than usual ends as the sun moves on.

So if you want to, this is a good day to approach a social group again.

Your people skills are in demand at work, so be sure to leave space for your solo ambitions.

Love may feel like a roller-coaster but you have a strong hold on happiness.

♌ LEO

July 23 to August 23

The sun joins Mercury and Uranus in your ambitions zone to make a unique go-getting team.

Your Leo energy gets a boost of analytical power and creative genius so you don’t just have unique ideas, you express them expertly.

If you’re in love, one touch is all it takes. Single?

Follow that surprise “R” attraction.

♍ VIRGO

August 24 to September 22

When you need to call on Saturn’s stabilising support, it is there — balancing moods and keeping you calm, even in challenging times.

This is a firm foundation for progress at work, and today you can see how and when.

A family-based moon encourages contact, even with individuals you feel have grown apart.

♎ LIBRA

September 23 to October 23

If you seem to have been playing a role at home or work, this can change as the sun switches signs.

All parts of you are now in demand, as long as they are genuine.

This brings an energy boost to achieve a home transformation, from a new address to a whole new look.

Choose colours that make you happy.

♏ SCORPIO

October 24 to November 22

Venus shapes your romance sector into something special.

You merely have to let the feelings flow.

So when words come into your head, however unexpected, say them out loud or send them in a private message.

Your ability to mix fun with work makes you a natural leader, but tread carefully around a boss.

♐ SAGITTARIUS

November 23 to December 21

A very personal moon can stir up questions about a recent choice, but when you answer these it leaves you stronger — so resist the temptation to set them aside.

The sun adds heat to your health chart which helps boost willpower, but only when you put in the work.

Passion starts with an odd business card.

♑ CAPRICORN

December 22 to January 20

Jupiter’s generosity in your communication zone is your guide to reconnecting with people you miss, without blame.

And this time you can set ground rules from the start.

Passion brings you the most when you’re honest about what you need, instead of hiding a vulnerable side.

Luck lists names in date order.

♒ AQUARIUS

January 21 to February 18

Spending time at an address in the sun can be back on your agenda by tonight, and this time you can be clear about how to make it happen.

The audacity of Mars is growing in your money zone, and you are ready to test an ambitious business plan.

In love you need some loyalty, and admitting that is a strength.

♓ PISCES

February 19 to March 20

Spring-cleaning energy comes from the sun, and today you can make a good start, especially in your heart — ditching anything that drags you down.

If you’re in love, look for your own dream, as well as following a partner’s.

Single? Your soulmate is the first person you encounter at a new learning experience.

Horoscopes - your latest astrology reading from Mystic Meg

Capricorn - Born between December 22 and January 20, Capricorns have a tendency to be practical, resourceful and patient, as well as dedicated and ambitious.

Aquarius - The free-spirited Aquarius is a water sign born between January 21 and February 18.

Pisces - Pisces is the last star sign in the Zodiac and its symbol is the fish.

Aries - Aries is the first of the 12 Zodiac signs and its symbol is the ram.

Taurus - Taurus is the second Zodiac sign and its symbol is the bull.

Gemini - Gemini is the third Zodiac sign and its symbol is said to depict the twins Castor and Pollox.

Cancer - Cancer is the fourth Zodiac sign and its symbol is the crab.

Leo - Leo is the fifth sign of the Zodiac, falling between July 23 and August 23.

Virgo - Virgo is the sixth sign in the Zodiac calendar and is represented by the maiden, or virgin, symbol.

Libra - Libras are an air sign, and are compatible with Geminis, Leo, Sagittarius and Aquarius.

Scorpio - Ruled by the planet Pluto, Scorpios are the most compatible with Cancer, Capricorn and Pisces.

Sagittarius - The symbol of Sagittarius is an archer, and they are most compatible with Aries, Aquarius and Leo.

IN THIS ARTICLE
