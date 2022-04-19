ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Prosecutor to leave Whitmer kidnapping case

By The Associated Press
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – A federal prosecutor has withdrawn from the case of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The move comes days after two men were acquitted and the jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict for two more.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Roth notified the judge in a brief court filing. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Grand Rapids declined to comment.

Roth was one of two prosecutors at the high-profile trial of Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta.

Harris and Caserta were acquitted on April 8, while the jury deadlocked on Fox and Croft. The government signaled that a second trial for Fox and Croft is likely, though no formal notice has been filed.

