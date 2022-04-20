ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

How to Watch Tuesday's Rays Game with Cubs; Gametime, Lineups, Pregame Chatter

By Tom Brew
 1 day ago

The weather is a little better on Tuesday on the north side of Chicago as the Tampa Bay Rays get set to take on the Chicago Cubs in Game 2 of their series at Wrigley Field. Here's how to watch, with gametime, lineups and bios.

CHICAGO, Ill. — It's not as cold and raw at Wrigley Field on Tuesday as it was Monday night, but it's still mighty chilly in the Windy City, with game-time temperatures in the mid-40s expected for the second game of this series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs won the first game Monday, taking a 4-2 victory with a pair of solo runs in the seventh and eighth innings against the Rays bullpen.

The good news for Tampa Bay is that star shortstop Wander Franco is back in the lineup. He sat out Monday's game with quadriceps tightness, but after some treatment he is good to go.

"We thought we did the right thing by giving him a day,'' Rays manager Kevin Cash said of his 21-year-old phenom. "He was going to hit last night if the right situation came up, and I talked to him this morning and when he got to the ballpark, and we feel pretty confident that he's OK.

Franco is penciled in to hit second and start at shortstop.

The Rays are using an opener on Tuesday, with right-hander Matt Wisler getting the call to start. It's expected that left-hander Josh Fleming will get the bulk of the work at sometime. He's been good so far, pitching 6 2/3 innings and allowing three runs. He's 1-0, with a 4.05 ERA

Fleming is from Bridgeton, Mo., a St. Louis suburb, and he pitched collegiately at Webster University, so he knows all about pitching in the cold. He's got plenty friends and family coming to the game Tuesday as well.

"I’m playing for free (Tuesday),’’ Fleming said with a laugh. “My wife, her family, my parents and just a lot of college friends who are from up here, they're all coming. My (college) coach (Bill Kurich) is up here, so I’m saving like 20-something tickets.''

Fleming has been happy with his performance thus far, and he's looking forward to a good night in Chicago, despite the elements.

“I’ve felt great, and that’s one thing that I’ve been really pleased with,'' Fleming said. "I’ve felt great the last two starts, and even the days after. I’ve just had that normal soreness the day after, but by the bullpen day, I’ve been feeling really good.

“I pitched some games in college where it was snowing. “I don’t really know if you can prepare for cold weather, it just sort of happens. It’ll be a challenge, but I’ll be used to it. My coach, he's the the biggest Cubs fan I’ve ever met, too. He should be rooting for me, but if not, I’ll have to have a word with him.''

Here's how to watch Tuesdays' game, with gametimes, lineups and bios.

How to watch Rays vs. Cubs

  • Who: Tampa Bay Rays (5-6) at Chicago Cubs (6-4)
  • When : 6:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 19
  • Where: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Ill.
  • TV: Bally Sports Sun
  • Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE
  • Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (in-game reporter).
  • Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM; SiriusXM Channel 181 (Cubs home broadcast, Rays broadcast online)
  • Announcers: Andy Freed and Dave Wills.
  • Latest Line: Tampa Bay is favored at minus-118 on the money line according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Friday morning morning. The Cubs are plus-100. The over/under is 8.

Rays-Cubs history

  • Rays vs. Cubs all-time series history: Tampa Bay holds an 8-6 edge in the series. They have played three-game series in 2003, 2008 and 2014, and played home-and-home two-game series in 2017. The Rays are 4-2 at Wrigley Field all-time through Monday night.

Rays-Cubs most recent games

  • Rays-Cubs last game: Chicago took the first game of the series on Monday night, with the Cubs winning 4-2. Shane McClanahan pitched six solid innings for the Rays and left with the scored tied, but the Cubs scored single runs in the seventh and eighth to win. It was the fifth loss in six games for the Rays. To read the complete game story, CLICK HERE

Projected starting pitchers

  • Rays right-hander Matt Wisler: The Rays are using an ''opener'' on Tuesday night, and it will be Matt Wisler who gets the first call. He has pitched five times so far, all in relief. He has pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs, one earned, and just three hits. Lefty Josh Fleming is expected to get the bulk of the work.
  • Cubs left-hander Justin Steele: Justin Steele is making his third start of the season for the Cubs, and he has been very good so far. He pitched five scoreless innings in his first start on April 9, holding Milwaukee to just four hits to get the win.  He is 0-1, with a 7.00 ERA so far this season. He pitched 4 1/3 innings Thursday at Colorado and didn't get the decision, but the Cubs won 5-2.

Projected lineups

  • Rays lineup: Randy Arozarena LF, Wander Franco SS, Harold Ramirez 1B, Yandy Diaz 3B, Brandon Lowe DH, Maneul Margot CF, Mike Zunino  C, Josh Lowe RF,  Tayler Walls 2B. Matt Wisler P.
  • Cubs lineup: Jonathan Villar 3B, Seiya Suzuki RF, Willson Contreras C, Ian Happ LF, Frank Schwindel 1B, Nick Madrigal 2B, Jason Heyward CF,  Clint Frazier DH,  Nico Hoerner SS, Justin Steele P.

