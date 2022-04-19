CEO Secrets: 'I begged my dad not to give out business cards'

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square has lost around $400 million or more as it dumps its entire Netflix stake. The hedge fund bought about 3.1 million Netflix shares in in late January. Netflix's share price crashed 35% on news that it lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter. Billionaire investor Bill...
Money saving expert Martin Lewis has warned anyone with money in a savings account to “check it now” as they could be underpaid.The finance guru is helping people to get the most value for their savings in his latest newsletter as he tells his readers “don’t stand for it” if they find they are being underpaid. Top savings interest rates have now jumped to their highest levels since July 2019, according to the money saving expert.He said: “If you’ve not switched savings account in the last couple of years, you’re likely earning just 0.1% or less. Do check now.“Even...
Rahul Vij, CEO of Webspero Solutions, shares his team management tips that helped his small firm thrive and transform into a full-scale digital marketing and web development agency. He advises his employees to communicate freely whatever they have in mind - good or bad feedback, criticism, advice, suggestion - just anything.
Comments / 0