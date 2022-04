CNN — Anoosheh Ashoori points on a computer screen to the location of a makeshift shelter in the yard of Tehran's notorious Evin prison. "I used to sit here during winter and even when it was snowing," Ashoori says in an interview with CNN's Becky Anderson. It was here that he worked hard to create a semblance of normality during an experience that was anything but ordinary.

